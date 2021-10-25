Netflix Reveals First Look at Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in New Drama Series

Netflix has revealed a first look at their upcoming series “Inventing Anna.”

On Monday, the streaming service uploaded stills on its official Twitter and Instagram of the drama show about the life of Anna Delvey. The photos show Julia Garner, who will play the lead role of Delvey, dressed in character.

The photos show a timeline of Delvey’s life, including the lavish parts of her life as she enjoys Champagne and wears sunglasses and a headscarf on vacation before she has her headshot taken and speaks to someone in jail.

“This story is completely true…except for all of the parts that aren’t. Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, from Shondaland,” the caption read.

Garner, who has won two Emmy awards for “Ozark,” was cast as Delvey in October 2019. Starring alongside her will be Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox and Anders Holm.

“Inventing Anna,” which is written and produced by Shonda Rhimes, tells the story of convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey that managed to charm her way into New York’s social scene while also stealing their money.

The series is based on New York Magazine’s story “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. She also wrote “The Hustlers at Scores,” which later turned into the 2019 movie “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2022.

