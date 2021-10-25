×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Fashion

Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Telfar for Outerwear Capsule

Netflix Reveals First Look at Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in New Drama Series

Julia Garner has been cast in the main role as Anna Delvey.

Inventing Anna. Julia Garner as Anna
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in Netflix's "Inventing Anna." Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Netflix has revealed a first look at their upcoming series “Inventing Anna.”

On Monday, the streaming service uploaded stills on its official Twitter and Instagram of the drama show about the life of Anna Delvey. The photos show Julia Garner, who will play the lead role of Delvey, dressed in character.

The photos show a timeline of Delvey’s life, including the lavish parts of her life as she enjoys Champagne and wears sunglasses and a headscarf on vacation before she has her headshot taken and speaks to someone in jail.

“This story is completely true…except for all of the parts that aren’t. Julia Garner is Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, from Shondaland,” the caption read.

Garner, who has won two Emmy awards for “Ozark,” was cast as Delvey in October 2019. Starring alongside her will be Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox and Anders Holm.

“Inventing Anna,” which is written and produced by Shonda Rhimes, tells the story of convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey that managed to charm her way into New York’s social scene while also stealing their money.

The series is based on New York Magazine’s story “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. She also wrote “The Hustlers at Scores,” which later turned into the 2019 movie “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2022.

READ MORE HERE:

Anna Delvey Rikers-Tagged Instagram Not Genuine

Anna Sorokin Found Guilty of Grand Larceny

Julia Garner’s Manhattan Moment

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

‘Inventing Anna’ Netflix Series: First Look,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad