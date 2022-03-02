Netflix Reveals New Posters for ‘Bridgerton’ Ahead of Season Two Premiere

Another season of “Bridgerton” is almost here.

Ahead of the premiere of the hit show’s highly anticipated second season, Netflix released its official posters on its social media channels, featuring characters from the previous season as well as new ones.

The pictures show Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, newcomers Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran as Kate Sharma and Edwina Sharma, respectively, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Claudia Jesse as Eloise Bridgerton.

“in the Ton, one may only win if they are willing to break a few rules,” its caption on Instagram read.

Also expected to return for the second season are Adjoa Andoh, Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell and Polly Walker, who will play Lady Danbury, Daphne Bridgerton, Colin Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton and Portia, Baroness Featherington, respectively.

The upcoming season, premiering on Netflix on March 25, will explore Lord Anthony’s journey to find love. The first season focused on his younger sister, Daphne Bridgerton, and her love interest Simon Basset. Kate Sharma will apparently be the female lead in the second season.

The show, which premiered in December 2020, immediately became a phenomenon due to the chemistry between characters Daphne and Simon and the endless collection of fantastical costumes. Fans described “Bridgerton” as a clash between the original “Gossip Girl” and “Pride & Prejudice.”

Netflix renewed the series for a second season a month after it premiered. At the time, “Bridgerton” smashed Netflix records within a month and became the streamer’s fifth biggest launch in history with views from 82 million households.



READ MORE HERE:

‘Bridgerton’ Is the Next Carousel Pop-up at Bloomingdale’s

Netflix Releases Official Trailer for ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Pat McGrath Labs Restock Popular ‘Bridgerton’ Collaboration