Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Netflix Drops Second Trailer for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Ahead of the release of its second season, Netflix has revealed another trailer for its popular series.

Emily in Paris. (L to R)
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille in "Emily in Paris." CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

The second season of “Emily in Paris” is coming very soon.

On Thursday, Netflix released another trailer of the upcoming second season of its popular comedy series, showing Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, embarking on more dramatic and exciting adventures. The clip starts off with Emily struggling to tell her friend Camille about what happened between Gabriel and her.

Then the trailer shows snippets of Emily talking about what happened and feeling guilty while enjoying her time in Paris as she attends fashion shows and parties. As Emily explains to her tough-as-nails boss Sylvie about her life somewhat unraveling, Sylvie simply responds, “Emily, you’re getting more French by the day.”

The clip shows Emily’s two current love interests in Antoine and Gabriel, while also revealing she will meet someone new.

The trailer ends with Sylvie saying, “If you’re going to do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right.”

“She’s back for amour and coming in HAUTE! Emily in Paris launches 12/22 only on Netflix,” the streaming service captioned its post on Instagram.

In September, Netflix revealed the show’s second season will have a premiere date of Dec. 22.

Starring alongside Collins, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, William Abadie, Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu will return to reprise their roles as Mindy Chen, Camille, Gabriel, Antoine Lambert, Luc, Julien and Sylvie, respectively.

Netflix has also uploaded stills from the show’s second season to upload on Twitter, captioning it, “Emily in Paris Season 2 is not messing around when it comes to fashion.”

The series made a splash last year when viewers couldn’t get enough of the characters’ style and over-the-top storyline set in Paris. It’s no wonder the costumes caught the eyes of so many, as it was designed by legendary costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked on projects such as “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Sex and the City.”

“I enjoy what I do. I feel like I do it intelligently. I have a philosophy of my own. Basically, I like happy clothes,” Field told WWD in May. “So I have tended to do successful romantic comedies through the years.”

However, the fashion portrayed in the first season garnered some criticism in that how Emily dresses is not French at all. Field also told WWD her thoughts on the criticism.

“The French are like that. They don’t like anything,” she said. “And I’ve known the French for many, many years. I think people have a right to say what they want to say. In the meantime, from what I understand from here in Paris is that everybody is watching it. At the end of the day, that’s what counts. I don’t think Americans found it cliché at all.”

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau and Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

The first season received numerous accolades, including two Golden Globe nominations for best television series, musical or comedy and best actress in a television series, musical or comedy. It also nabbed a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for outstanding comedy series.

Earlier this month, it was announced ViacomCBS Consumer Products — the parent company of MTV Entertainment Studios that produces “Emily in Paris” — is further fanning interest in the hit show by selling merchandise from a clutch of top luxury houses featured on the show. It is slated to drop online just as season two starts streaming on Dec. 22, allowing viewers to buy the checkered jacket from Chanel-owned Barrie worn by Emily or the tasseled Roberto Coin earrings worn by her vivacious sidekick Mindy.

Other participating brands include AZ Factory, Eye M by Ileana Makri and Zeus+Dione, along with other Chanel-owned specialty labels: Maison Michel for hats, Goossens Paris for jewelry and Causse Gantier for gloves.

READ MORE HERE:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme x Emily in Paris Capsule Set to Drop

Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two

