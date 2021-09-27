×
Monday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2021

The Seven Major Announcements From Netflix’s First Tudum Event

The streaming service’s first fan event revealed release dates and sneak peeks at its most popular shows.

Bridgerton Season 2
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in the upcoming second season of "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

It was Netflix hits galore at the streaming service’s Tudum event over the weekend.

Netflix held its first fan event — named Tudum, a play on the streaming service’s well-known sound — on Saturday, where it revealed announcements of some of its most popular shows, including release dates, new cast members, new seasons and first clips.

The three-hour virtual event invited more than 145 creators and stars worldwide to make appearances as they announced news regarding more than 70 television shows and 28 movies.

Hit shows like “The Crown” revealed some exciting release dates while quarantine-favorite “Tiger King” makes a comeback with a second season.

Here, WWD breaks down seven major announcements from Netflix’s Tudum event. Read on for more.

1. ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two Has an Official Release Date

A few days after Netflix posted stills from the upcoming second season of “Emily in Paris,” it was revealed the show’s official release date has been set for the end of this year: Dec. 22.

Along with the announcement, the streaming service also posted a new teaser of the main character Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, exploring the French Riviera, including Saint-Tropez. There, her friends Camille (played by Camille Razat) and Mindy (played by Ashley Park), seemingly surprise her.

The short clip then showed snippets of the trio attending lavish parties and ended with Emily saying, “I’ll post it later. I’m on vacation,” which is unlike her demeanor in the first season where she posted everything on social media almost immediately.

2. ‘Tiger King’ Is Coming Back

The quarantine-favorite true crime docuseries “Tiger King,” which detailed the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic and other big cat conservationists such as Carole Baskin, is returning.

When it was released in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, it raked in more than 34 million views within 10 days of its release, which makes it one of Netflix’s most successful releases to date, according to Variety.

The teaser showed clips from the hit series’ first season before revealing it will return for a surprising second season on Nov. 17.

3. ‘Don’t Look Up’ Released a New Teaser

The highly anticipated dark comedy “Don’t Look Up” also debuted a teaser clip after releasing its trailer earlier this month.

The movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, follows two astronomers — played by DiCaprio and Lawrence — who go on a giant media tour in an attempt to warn people, including the U.S. president, about an impending comet that will destroy Earth.

The new teaser shows a clip of Streep as President Janie Orlean asking DiCaprio and Lawrence as Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky about the comet, which they only have 20 minutes to brief her on. The astronomers keep being interrupted by Orlean and her chief of staff, who also happens to be her son named Jason, played by Hill. At the end of the video, they keep repeating the sentence, “Just sit tight and assess,” which was the teaser’s title.

4. ‘The Crown’ Season Five Has an Official Release Date

The much-anticipated fifth season of “The Crown” has set a release date. Though the streaming service has not yet specified the exact date, viewers can expect the show to return in November 2022.

In its reveal, Netflix also posted a short clip of Imelda Staunton, who will play the third and final Queen Elizabeth II in the hit show, announcing the news as well as paying homage to those who played the role before her, which were Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, both of whom earned numerous accolades for their performances.

“I’m currently on the set of ‘The Crown’ where we have just begun filming season five,” Staunton said. “I’m delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses, most recently, the wonderful Olivia Colman and who could forget the actress who originated the part, Claire Foy? I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.”

“On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of ‘The Crown’ in November 2022,” she said concluding the video.

Starring alongside Staunton will be Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville, who will play Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively, for the show’s final two seasons.

5. ‘Bridgerton’ Has Welcomed a New Character

All eyes are on Anthony Bridgerton as he searches for his own love in the second season of the hit show “Bridgerton,” which will come out sometime next year.

Netflix released a first look clip, which shows Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, bickering with his new love interest, Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. The two argue about his apparent standards for a wife, ending with Kate bidding him goodnight, leaving Anthony speechless and intrigued.

In February, it was announced Ashley was cast as the role of Kate Sharma. The second season will reportedly be about Kate and Anthony as the central couple, just as the first was about Anthony’s younger sister Daphne and her love interest Simon Basset.

6. ‘Ozark’ Revealed a Look at Its Final Season

The streaming service finally dropped a first look at its fourth and final season of “Ozark.”

The series follows the Byrde family as their normal, suburban lives in Chicago are flipped upside down in a money-laundering scheme gone wrong. The show, which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, has earned numerous accolades, including Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations.

The brief clip picks up from the shocking third season finale, with Marty and Wendy Byrde covered in blood in a bathroom, both of them attempting to clean themselves up as a party goes on outside. Then, the duo hears a door opening and closing nearby, which causes both of them to stop what they are doing and look behind.

Netflix confirmed the fourth season will be split into two different parts, with both of them being released in 2022.

7. ‘Stranger Things’ Is Venturing Into New Territory

After more than two years, fans are anxiously awaiting the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” Though Netflix has released a number of short clips teasing what’s to come, viewers finally had a quick glimpse of a new location and the characters that will be featured, including the creepy Creel house.

The clip is set in the 1950s, showing a white suburban family, the Creels, moving into a new home before they experience eerie and strange things. The flashback ends with the father, Victor Creel, looking out the door as his two kids, lay on the ground behind him, seemingly dead.

Then, the teaser goes to the show’s present-day, which is set in the 1980s, with the kids Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Max and Steve breaking into the haunted house to search for clues.

Creel, who will be played by Robert Englund (best known for portraying Freddy Krueger in the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise), is described as a disturbed man who was imprisoned in Pennhurst Mental Hospital, located in Indiana, after committing a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

How the Creel house is connected to the show’s “Upside Down” is still unknown, but fans will find out when the fourth season is finally released sometime in 2022.

Netflix Reveals First Look at Princess Diana, Prince Charles for 'The Crown' Season 5

Netflix Reveals First Look at 'Emily in Paris' Season Two

Regé-Jean Page Will Not Return for 'Bridgerton' Season Two

