Neutrogena is recalling its popular Light Therapy Acne Mask.

The Johnson & Johnson-owned skin-care brand is recalling the mask due to the possible risk of eye injury. The brand issued a statement on its web site stating that the recall was issued out of caution.

Read More: The 10 Best Drug Store Skin Care Launches of 2019

“The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask is safe to use by the general population when used once per day as directed,” the brand wrote. “Reports of visual effects associated with the use of the Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask are rare, generally mild and transient. For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications, which can enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury.”

Launched in 2016, the mask was one of the first mass-market light therapy options, retailing at $39.99. The mask included blue and red light to treat acne and proved effective for customers with nearly 80 percent of subjects in trials showing fewer breakouts in just one week, according to the brand. The product received WWD Beauty Inc’s Launch of the Year Award in 2016 and the InStyle Best Beauty Buy Award for Acne Treatments in 2018.

After successfully launching the Light Therapy Acne Mask, Neutrogena released another iteration of the device as a spot treatment. This product is still available for purchase on the brand’s site and is not part of the recall.

Read more here:

Neutrogena Unveils Personalized, 3-D Printed Sheet Masks

Kerry Washington Teams With Neutrogena on Makeup Collaboration

Jennifer Garner Talks About Sunscreen

WATCH: Celeb Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Talks Working With Rihanna