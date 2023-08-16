New & Lingwood Launch Sustainability Initiative

LONDON — British heritage brand New & Lingwood has launched a new sustainability-focused initiative, called Re:New at its Savile Row store.

In addition to offering one-of-a-kind dressing gowns, each crafted from upcycled cloth, services include a repair station where customers can bring in any item of clothing to be restored, a patchwork option, where holes can be patched with an eclectic mix of scrap fabrics, or customization service, where items can be personalized with embroidery.

New & Lingwood has launched Re:New, a sustainability -focused initiative. Courtesy of New & Lingwood

The label, which specializes in bespoke tailoring and has grown to include loungewear and more informal suiting, cites the move as a step toward reaching its goal of net positive sustainability.

“This space is about engaging in conversations around sustainability and circularity, to not only help educate, but also learn and listen to what others can teach us. It’s also a space for experimentation, allowing us to learn in a playful and constructive way,” said Tom Leeper, creative director at New & Lingwood.

Freddie Briance, the company’s chief executive officer, teased more circular initiatives to come.

“It is the first of several concrete steps we are taking toward our goal to be Net Positive and will be a seeding ground for sustainable products, ideas, innovations and business models that will filter through into our main lines and core channels over the coming months and years,” he said.

First founded in 1865 by Elisabeth New and Samuel Lingwood, business partners and who later married, the label quickly found footing in Eton High Street, establishing a storefront on Jermyn Street in 1922 and making its New York debut in 2018.