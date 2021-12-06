×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Business

Racial Pay Gap Between Black and White Influencers Is 35 Percent, New Study Reveals

New Balance and Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul Team on Sneaker, Capsule

The footwear company tapped Paul to collaborate on a 550 sneaker and apparel collection.

The New Balance x Rich Paul
The New Balance x Rich Paul '550' sneakers. Tommy Boudreau

New Balance has a new collaboration on the way with entrepreneur and Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul. 

Paul, who represents a number of athletes including longtime friend LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, as well as the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, had been working with New Balance on this 550 collaboration silhouette before the pandemic caused it to be delayed.

“I was excited that they even felt the want to continue, Paul said. “I’m really looking forward to the launch.”

The collaboration sneaker launching on Dec. 10 has a cream base and hues of blue included as a way to inspire kids that their dreams can come true. The leather nods to Paul’s connection to basketball. Paul and New Balance also produced an accompanying apparel collection comprised of a tracksuit and basketball shorts in cream and navy among other pieces. The special 550 sneaker will retail for $140. 

Related Galleries

The Klutch Sports founder has a deep connection to the 550 sneaker. He regards the silhouette as a big piece of the late 1980s and early 1990s, a time period that greatly molded Paul. He also mentioned that the shoe was a favorite of his uncle and Paul mimicked how he would lace his 550s the same way. 

“I’ve always been a sneakerhead,” Paul said. “I was the kid in my neighborhood that had every shoe. I played in new shoes and would switch at halftime — if a new shoe came out, the kids knew I probably got it. When New Balance approached me about this collab it was a hard thing to say no to.”

New Balance x Rich Paul capsule collection
The New Balance x Rich Paul capsule collection. Tommy Boudreau

New Balance has a long roster of athletes, predominantly led by Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and fashion collaborators Aime Leon Dore, Joe Freshgoods and Casablanca, but collaborating with a sports agent, even one with Paul’s cache, is unexpected. 

But brands have long partnered with unexpected collaborators — K-Swiss for a period connected with Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerX and VaynerMedia. 

“Anyone who knows me knows my affinity for fashion,” Paul said. “My focus will remain the same representing athletes but at the same time you can’t allow yourself to be kept in a box. You need to expand on your abilities while remaining focused on your day job.”

Paul also wanted to use this as an opportunity to inspire the youth and show them that all of their dreams are possible. The partners plan to hold community events to meet with kids. 

“This was something that was much bigger than me — impacting the youth and really allowing them to find their balance in life,” he said. 

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New Balance and Klutch Sports' Rich

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad