TOE THE LINE: Balenciaga has given its bestselling Speed sock sneaker a futuristic upgrade.

The Balenciaga Toe capsule line, unveiled during the brand’s fall 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week, may have been overlooked as models waded across a water-covered runway, but the eye-catching designs will be hard to miss when they hit the streets.

The collaboration with Italian footwear brand Vibram consists of two limited-edition sneaker styles and a high-heeled shoe. They take Vibram’s patented FiveFingers sole, which separates each toe, and give it extra bounce.

The Balenciaga Toe Sock, available in carmine red or black, and the Balenciaga Toe Lace Up, available in black, rest on a heavy-duty suspension heel. The Balenciaga Heeled Toe, available in neon pink or black, features a molded block heel. Each shoe is made of recycled knit and is fitted with a five-toed foam insole.

The limited-edition numbered pairs went on sale on Friday via Balenciaga.com, Balenciaga.cn, Farfetch.com, Tmall.com and selected stores. They are all priced at 1,090 euros.