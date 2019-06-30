SKETCHBOOK: A new book from German art publisher Steidl brings together the late Karl Lagerfeld’s “Karlicatures,” his political sketches published starting in 2012 in the monthly F.A.Z. magazine, a supplement of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
The 160-page hardcover book with texts in German, called “Karlikaturen,” is available in Karl Lagerfeld’s monobrand stores, which number more than 100 worldwide, as well as on Karl.com, on the publisher’s web site and in bookstores, priced at $40.