@WillPoulter is scared of the sun after starring in 'Midsommar.' ⁣⁠ The ambitious film, out July 3, is director Ari Aster's follow-up to his breakout feature debut, "Hereditary." Aster has described the sunny folk horror as a breakup film, and interrelationships are at the heart of the conflict and ensuing terror. Poulter plays the comedic but offensive out-of-touch friend Mark, who prioritizes the pursuit of sex and drugs above all else.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ "I found it really disturbing, but also I felt like Mark kind of got his comeuppance," Poulter says of his character's fate. For him, Mark was a meditation on what not to do and offers an introspective look at masculinity and friendship. Mark brings levity to the dark moments with his brash comments, but his lack of empathy is its own darkness.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ After 'Midsommar,' I feel a little bit scared of sunlight and being out amongst nature during the day. Which is really screwed up; to make people scared of that is some feat."