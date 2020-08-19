PICTURE THIS: Digitalization is very much in fashion due to the pandemic shutdown and the ever-increasing technological race.

Enter HUM.AI.N, a digital collective of diverse and individualistic models. The European 3-D company Rendoo has teamed with NamesIdn to create “hyper realistic digital fresh faces” that are meant to update the beauty system.

The Rendoo x Names’ roster of models consists of Java, Unix and Mosi. They are meant to appeal to smartphone-happy younger consumers, who are accustomed to ample amounts of screen time each day. The digitalized models are meant to create a greater acceptance for hyperpigmentation, plus sizes and varying height ranges.

Last year, the average consumer spent 3:43 on screen devices, slightly more than the 3:35 spent on TV, according eMarketer.

In recent months, many brands and designers have been making a more concerted effort to portray a wider definition of beauty in their advertising and on their sites.

With COVID-19 still limiting large gatherings such as photo shoots, HUM.AI.N’s new talent is geared for remote photo shoots and product shots. The models will be showcased wearing looks on HUM.AI.N’s Instagram and NamesIdn’s digital platform.

Rendoo has been offering its digital services to fast-fashion retailers for the past eight years. The company has worked with H&M, Inditex and the Bestseller Fashion Group to create 3-D samples, which are meant to save time in terms of development and buyers’ decisionmaking, as well as reduce environmental waste.

NamesIdn specializes in creating virtual 3-D showrooms for fashion designers. In June, the company created one for Duran Lantink that allowed visitors to venture digitally through what was supposed to be a dystopian mall complete with 3-D versions of the designer’s looks.