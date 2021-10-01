This month’s documentaries are focusing on a wide range of topics, including paranormal activity, true crime, civil rights, space and the sports world.

In the true crime space, Discovery+ is giving a closer look at the case of Jane Andrews — the former dresser for the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson — who was convicted of murdering her lover, Tom Cressman. On Showtime, “Buried” is a four-part docuseries that focuses on a woman’s long-repressed memory of her childhood best friend being murdered by her own father.

From the directors of the acclaimed “RBG” documentary now comes “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” a new film that gives a closer look at the storied life of attorney, priest and civil rights activist Pauli Murray.

On the music front, both Madonna and Justin Bieber are releasing their own documentaries, with Madonna’s giving an inside look at her Madame X tour and Bieber’s following the singer for his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert — his first concert performance in three years.

Here, WWD rounds up 13 new documentaries to watch in October 2021. Read on for more.

“My Name Is Pauli Murray”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 1

Pauli Murray Amazon Prime Video

The documentary chronicles the storied life of Pauli Murray, an attorney, priest and civil rights activist who shaped landmark litigation around race and equity and influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall.

“Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel”

Stream on Discovery+ on Oct. 1

A still from “Ghost Adventures: Goldfield Hotel.” Courtesy of Discovery+

Discovery+’s latest paranormal-themed documentary focuses on the Goldfield Hotel in Nevada, which is rumored to be haunted.

“Among the Stars”

Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 6

A still from “Among the Stars.” Disney+

The six-part docuseries focuses on astronaut captain Chris Cassidy, who is embarking on his latest journey to space. The series gives an inside look at what it takes to go to space, with footage on Earth and from space.

“Bad Sport”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 6

A still from “Bad Sport.” Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/2020

The new docuseries looks at six stories at the intersection of sports and crime, including the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics figure-skating scandal, Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana operation, the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme and the South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s fall from grace, among other topics.

“Justin Bieber: Our World”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 8

Justin Bieber at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Justin Bieber is giving fans a closer look at this New Year’s Eve concert in 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton, which was his first concert in three years. The documentary provides behind-the-scenes footage and a look at Bieber’s personal life.

“Jacinta”

Stream on Hulu on Oct. 8

A still from “Jacinta.” HULU

Hulu’s latest documentary follows 26-year-old Jacinta and her 46-year-old mother Rosemary, who are incarcerated together and recovering from drug addiction at the Maine Correctional Center. The documentary is filmed over three years and follows the women’s journey to recovery.

“Madame X”

Stream on Paramount+ on Oct. 8

Madonna appears at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music honors in New York on Dec. 9, 2016. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Madonna is offering a closer look at her recent Madame X concert tour. Filmed while in Lisbon, Portugal, the documentary shows how the city served as inspiration for the singer’s “Madame X” album and provides footage from her concerts.

“Buried”

Watch on Showtime on Oct. 10

A still from “Buried.” Courtesy of SHOWTIME

The four-part docuseries centers on a woman’s long-repressed memory of her childhood best friend being murdered by her own father. The series examines the legal debate of the power and limitations of memory in the court of law.

“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 12

A still from “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The documentary focuses on COVID-19 and medical professionals and frontline workers globally who have been fighting to treat patients and end the pandemic. The film also shows communities across the world and how they’ve come together to help one another.

“The Velvet Underground”

Stream on Apple TV+ on Oct. 15

A still from “The Velvet Underground.” Apple TV+

The Todd Haynes-directed documentary centers on American rock band the Velvet Underground and chronicles the band’s rise in fame and its influence on the rock ‘n’ roll genre. The documentary offers never-before-seen performances and recordings, as well as Warhol films.

“Found”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 20

A still from “Found.” COURTESY OF NETLIX

“Found” follows the story of three adopted teenage girls who discover they are blood-related cousins. The girls confront emotional questions about their families and backgrounds as they embark on a trip to China in the hopes of meeting their birth parents.

“Introducing, Selma Blair”

Stream on Discovery+ on Oct. 21

Selma Blair at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Selma Blair offers an intimate look at her life in the new Discovery+ documentary film. The film shows her journey of acceptance and resilience in the face of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and tackles topics like beauty, disability and mortality.

“Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story”

Stream on Discovery+ on Oct. 23

Jane Andrews, former aide of Britain’s Duchess of York, is seen with her lover Tom Cressman. Associated Press

Britain was captivated in 2000 with the case of Jane Andrews — the former dresser for the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson — who was convicted of murdering her lover, Tom Cressman. The new docuseries details what happened in the case.

