CULTURAL ATTACHÉ: French communications executive Jimmy Pihet has launched a new agency, Culture Mode, aimed at bridging the worlds of fashion and art by helping brands organize special events with cultural institutions.

Pihet, the former spokesman of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, will act as a link between luxury brands and art institutions, galleries and historic sites.

Among the services he provides are planning and organizing outings for VIPs around fashion shows or presentations, connecting fashion brands with museums and art galleries, creating itineraries for guests at press events, location scouting and advice on potential financial partnerships and sponsoring.

Pihet has served on the steering committee of the Sidaction fund-raising gala since its creation in 2002 and is a member of the supervisory board of the European Young Photography festival, Circulation(s).