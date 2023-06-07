New Guards Group, Farfetch Collaborate With Lisa Folawiyo for There Was One

Farfetch and New Guards Group’s created brand There Was One, or TWO, has launched a collaboration with Nigerian fashion designer Lisa Folawiyo, available Wednesday on Farfetch.

The collaboration features an eight-piece womenswear capsule and marks the first partnership for TWO, fusing classic Folawiyo pieces and prints with TWO’s contemporary designs.

The collection showcases summer designs with a mix of the signature Ankara fabric and custom prints, including the custom “hearts intertwined” print that originated from Folawiyo’s spring 2017 collection titled, “She wears her heart on his sleeve,” which celebrated the bond between two individuals. The print has been reimagined and incorporated into the capsule collection, adding a touch of romanticism to the design.

Prices range from $140 to $520.

A look from Lisa Folawiyo for There Was One. courtesy shot.

“So thrilled to have collaborated with There Was One on creating this collection,” said Folawiyo, who launched her fashion label, Jewelry by Lisa, now widely known as Lisa Folawiyo, in 2015. “That each piece made was a revisit to a most loved Lisa Folawiyo print and to have worked with my favorite fabric, Ankara, the process for me was not only enjoyable, but also endearing. The ease and lightness of the styles and the choice of prints and colors make for such a sweet summer collection. One that I absolutely love.”

Lisa Folawiyo for There Was One.

Heavily influenced by her West African and Caribbean heritage, each of Folawiyo’s collections weave together culture, tradition, history and childhood memories of her own African experience. Originally trained as a layer, Folawiyo has a penchant for print, color and embellishment.

It’s been a busy time for New Guards Group, which last week had a management shuffle. As reported, the New Guards Group founders, chief executive officer Davide De Giglio and executive director and Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli, stepped down from their roles. Stephanie Phair, who was promoted to group president of Farfetch last September, was appointed chair of New Guards Group. Farfetch acquired New Guards Group in 2019 for $675 million. NGG is home to 11 international brands, which in addition to There Was One, includes Palm Angels, Heron Preston, Unravel Project and Ambush. It is also the licensee of Off-White.