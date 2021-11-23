New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating Hockey History

Is hockey getting the fashion treatment?

Just days after the opening of the New York Islanders’ new home UBS Arena in Belmont Park, the New Jersey Devils will debut a third jersey paying homage to their home state’s hockey history.

Codesigned by Devils Hall of Fame player Martin Brodeur, the new look debuting on Nov. 23 bears the word “Jersey” in script on the front, as well as 21 stripes in reference to the state’s 21 counties, five of which are on the shoulders and arms referencing the five Devils players with retired jerseys: Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and Patrik Elias.

The new look also nods to New Jersey’s first three pro hockey teams: the Newark Bulldogs from 1928 to 1929 for the Canadian American Hockey League; River Vale Skeeters from 1939 to 1942 for Eastern Hockey League, and Jersey Larks from 1960 to 1961 also for Eastern Hockey League. The teams each had their own number of stripes.

The Devils have been promoting the new look leading up to the unveiling. They released AR posters featuring the black-and-white stripes from the jerseys. They’re also launching on Dec. 30 a three-piece capsule for Giving Tuesday, with proceeds benefiting the Devils Youth Foundation. Additionally, they partnered with Newark-based company and foundation Dirty Soles Footwear Group to create custom, hand-painted Adidas sneakers for New Jersey celebrities. The partners will auction one pair to the public with proceeds also benefitting the Devils Youth Foundation.

This year marks the Devils’ 40th anniversary and the first time they will not compete in white or signature red jerseys in their history. The team will compete in their new uniforms 13 times this season, beginning on Dec. 8 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The jerseys, apparel and accessories, including jackets, hoodies, ball caps, scarves and more, will be available for purchase on Nov. 23 on NHL Shop and Fanatics and traditional retailers on Nov. 28.