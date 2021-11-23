×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Business

Diesel CEO Restructures Company to Bring Back Brand Coolness, Launches NFT Sneaker

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating Hockey History

The pro hockey franchise is celebrating its 40 years with new uniforms nodding to its home state's previous three pro hockey teams.

New Jersey Devils new uniform
The New Jersey Devils new uniform debuting on November 23 Courtesy Photo

Is hockey getting the fashion treatment?

Just days after the opening of the New York Islanders’ new home UBS Arena in Belmont Park, the New Jersey Devils will debut a third jersey paying homage to their home state’s hockey history.

Codesigned by Devils Hall of Fame player Martin Brodeur, the new look debuting on Nov. 23 bears the word “Jersey” in script on the front, as well as 21 stripes in reference to the state’s 21 counties, five of which are on the shoulders and arms referencing the five Devils players with retired jerseys: Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and Patrik Elias.

The new look also nods to New Jersey’s first three pro hockey teams: the Newark Bulldogs from 1928 to 1929 for the Canadian American Hockey League; River Vale Skeeters from 1939 to 1942 for Eastern Hockey League, and Jersey Larks from 1960 to 1961 also for Eastern Hockey League. The teams each had their own number of stripes.

Related Galleries

The Devils have been promoting the new look leading up to the unveiling. They released AR posters featuring the black-and-white stripes from the jerseys. They’re also launching on Dec. 30 a three-piece capsule for Giving Tuesday, with proceeds benefiting the Devils Youth Foundation. Additionally, they partnered with Newark-based company and foundation Dirty Soles Footwear Group to create custom, hand-painted Adidas sneakers for New Jersey celebrities. The partners will auction one pair to the public with proceeds also benefitting the Devils Youth Foundation.

This year marks the Devils’ 40th anniversary and the first time they will not compete in white or signature red jerseys in their history. The team will compete in their new uniforms 13 times this season, beginning on Dec. 8 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The jerseys, apparel and accessories, including jackets, hoodies, ball caps, scarves and more, will be available for purchase on Nov. 23 on NHL Shop and Fanatics and traditional retailers on Nov. 28.

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad