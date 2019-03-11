Consumers are still craving fashion sneakers.

Just ask Goat, the resell platform for high-fashion sneakers that recently got a $100 million investment from Foot Locker.

In fact, the demand is so high that some people have turned to unorthodox methods of acquiring them.

On Sunday, police arrested a man for allegedly breaking in to Goat’s Secaucus, N.J., warehouse and trying to steal numerous pairs of fashionable footwear. According to police reports, Daqwaun Ralls was caught red-handed in the building’s stairwell with “burglar tools.”

But this wasn’t the first time Goat’s warehouse has been broken into.

Last October, the property was burglarized and 16 pairs of sneakers worth more than $6,000 went missing. The following month, 31 pairs of sneakers — worth more than $23,000 — vanished after the warehouse was robbed. Then in January, Goat’s warehouse was hit again. This time an additional $23,000 in sneakers were taken.

During the most recent incident, police said they found Ralls’ car running nearby. Video surveillance captured the Bronx resident’s vehicle on tape during the prior break-ins.

“Additionally, evidence gathered from the previous burglaries and evidence gathered as a result of Daqwaun Ralls’ arrest on March 10, 2019, confirmed that he had burglarized Goat on these four occasions,” police records state.

Daqwaun Ralls was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, among other things.

Goat, a managed marketplace for sneakers, merged with Flight Club, a sneaker consignment store, in early 2018. The brands continue to operate as separate companies under one umbrella. The $100 million investment from Foot Locker only helped to further elevate Goat into mainstream status.

But the sneaker obsession has been in the works for some time.

Sales of fashion footwear, which include sports leisure and stylish shoes, such as boots and sandals, topped more than $60 billion in 2018, according to The NPD Group, “as comfort became almost synonymous with fashion,” Beth Goldstein, executive director at the research firm, wrote in a recent report.

Goat declined to comment.