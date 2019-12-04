After introducing the M/Matching Colorstool during Milan Design Week earlier this year, Miu Miu and M/M (Paris) have teamed for a second edition. They’re introducing the M/Marbles Stool during Miami Art Week, with two large-scale versions of the stool installed at the Miami Design District Post Office and The Standard Hotel.

“The idea is to create a life-size, human-scale box in which you can experience the stool,” says M/M (Paris) cofounder Mathias Augustyniak of the two sculptures on display during Art Basel. “To have a larger version of the stool that could almost look like a tent or house, and then that is to bring this idea of domesticity, what could be a Miu Miu temporary house.”

He notes that the new iteration of the stool, and sculptures, are reflective of Miami’s take on Art Deco and extravagance. “Everything becomes a bit bigger, everything becomes a bit more luxurious,” he says. While the first stool was priced to be relatively accessible, the new stool is slightly more expensive, reflective of being more of an art piece than a functional design object. It was created in a similar style as the original stool, but with elevated design tweaks: palmwood with solid walnut and hand-blown Murano glass pegs. “By using marbles, it’s also the idea of importing a savoir faire from Italy,” he says.

The stool will be available in Miu Miu’s Design District boutique as well as online. The brand will host a cocktail party toasting the launch at the Historic Buena Vista Post Office on Dec. 5.