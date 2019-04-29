Hanro’s Beverly Hills shop just got a makeover.

That is, the Swiss intimates apparel brand, which dates back to 1884, has teamed with contemporary artist Blanda to create a new mural for the southern California location.

Calming shades of pale blue and goddess-like figures embody the Hanro x Blanda mural, which spans an entire wall of the Beverly Hills shop.

“The two-dimensional image works in perfect synergy with the room and is rendered three-dimensional by the architecture,” the artist, who is also from Switzerland, said in a statement. “In that respect, the store visit can become an experience on many levels and blurs the lines between creative and commercial.”

Blanda added that the goal of the mural is meant to evoke “an emotion of well-being and ease.”

“Inspired by shape, form and movement, the mural artwork strives to create a visual composition that harmoniously flows with the fabrics, colors and textures of the Hanro garments,” she said.

Fellow artists and socialites attended the painting’s debut party on April 24 at the Los Angeles location, which opened last fall. The guest list included artist and photographer Tasya Van Ree, celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch, “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Britt Stewart and television personality Nick Simmons, son of musician Gene Simmons. DJ Camila Grey was also on hand, supplying the tunes, as guests walked the red carpet and snapped photos in front of the piece.

“We are honored to have Blanda transition our space,” said Jan Snodgrass, president of Hanro USA. “Her work is unparalleled and highlights the fusion between art and fashion. This collaboration will mark the first art campaign in our new store.”