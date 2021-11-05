×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD Honors the Innovators and Businesses Reshaping Fashion and Beauty

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Business

The Metaverse, Commerce Anarchy and Tech’s Long Road

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Supports New Mental Health Initiative

Globally, 5 percent of people are estimated to suffer from depression, according to the World Health Organization.

Some of the “Pippins” are inspired
Some of the “Pippins” are inspired by well-known personalities. Courtesy of High Line Nine

OPENING UP ART: Charles Winthrop Norton’s dream of having an art exhibition was realized Wednesday night, albeit posthumously.

The late artist’s parents Brigitte and Chris orchestrated “The Pippins: Dilemma of Colors,” which is on view at High Line Nine through the end of this month. More than an unveiling of Norton’s whimsical and satirical characters and work, the show is designed to raise mental health awareness and to support Project Healthy Minds. All proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the Millennial/Gen-Z-driven nonprofit, which aims to provide free mental health services to 250,000 annually through a new portal.

Norton, who suffered from severe depression and mental illness, died in July 2019 at the age of 24. Born in Washington, D.C., he grew up in Bali, Singapore and France. His father, Chris, is chief executive officer of Equinox Hotels, and previously served as chief operating officer of the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Related Galleries

During Wednesday’s opening, the artist’s mother Brigitte, who as a sculptor collaborated with her late son, said, “Charlie was always an artist and his dream was to exhibit his Pippins. Before he became sick and while he was sick, he was doing prints, stickers, cards and he was trying to promote himself. He never really could do it. When he passed, it was important for us to try any way that we could to bring them back to life.”

All of the Pippins are simultaneously giving a thumbs-up sign in the front and extending a middle finger behind their backs. On one of the gallery’s walls, a line that Norton penned, during a two-week stay in a psychiatric hospital, explained that dichotomy. “When s–t from the past comes and spooks you, tell it to politely f–k off.”

High Line Nine visitors are encouraged to explore that duality of acting as though things are OK, when they are not, by writing examples of both on a wall. Speaking of the relatability of the duality, Chris Norton said, “We all have that somehow. People ask us how we are and we say fine, when we’re not,” Norton’s father said. “And none of the Pippins really make eye contact with the public. We never noticed that but Shai [Baitel, the inaugural artist director of Modern Art Museum Shanghai, who wrote in an essay about the show] did.

“There’s only one standing also,” Brigitte Norton said. “He splashed everything in colors, too.”

Gathering all of their son’s work including poems and books he wrote was “very hard, but at the same time very healing. We felt really connected. There was always something in him in every text that he wrote.”

One of the “Pippins” that is featured in the show.
One of the “Pippins” that is featured in the show. Courtesy of High Line Nine

The late artist had written poems for individual Pippins that he created. During Wednesday’s opening, pre-taped recordings of Robert Redford, Goldie Hawn and Whoopi Goldberg each reading one of those poems were played. All of the poems are sarcastic and take shots at societal issues

The couple has found that as they have shared the Pippins with friends and other people, it opens them up. Chris Norton said, “So many people have their own story in suffering around depression and mental illness [through] family, parents, brothers, sisters. There are people we have known for years who had never talked about it. When we start telling our story and showing the Pippins, people can connect with the visuals in some way. They see our story but they find their story also. We hope that it can become a platform and poster child to open up the conversation.”

Architect David Rockwell and Rhone cofounder Kyle McClure were among the guests at the opening party. McClure said, “We hope that Charlie’s dream is being carried on and his art will hopefully help continue the conversation around mental health that is so important. In the midst of the coronavirus, I would say that the largest global pandemic facing all of humanity is mental health. It doesn’t discriminate from a continent, or from race, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity. It’s a collective suffering of the world. Hopefully, this creates awareness.”

Project Healthy Minds’ founder Phillip Schermer said the expectation is to help 100,000 in the first year. “You need to democratize access to mental health care. It should be free to find the right kind of mental health services that are right for you. Not everybody needs the same thing. Some people need therapists. Some people need to see a psychiatrist. Some people need a support group. A lot of folks, who lost a child, will say one of the most important things they did was to find other parents or siblings, who lost someone. By meeting them and joining them, that helped them on their way.”

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New ‘Pippins’ Exhibition Boosts Mental Health

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad