The New Retailers Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far

Some of the most popular beauty brands will soon be or are already available to shop at Ulta Beauty.

The last year has marked a major one for the beauty store chain, which announced last summer it has teamed up with Target to open its own stores inside 100 Target stores.

Additionally, major beauty retailers such as Chanel Beauty and Fenty Beauty, among others, have announced in the last few months that their popular products will also be available at the beauty chain.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the new retailers that are now or will soon be available at Ulta Beauty. Scroll on for more.

Chanel Beauty

The prestige beauty label shocked consumers when it was revealed on Jan. 5 that its products are now available at Ulta Beauty. Some of the products include a clean line derived from natural ingredients and sustainable packaging, as well as a few of the brand’s other popular products such as its lipstick or water-fresh tint.

In February, it was announced on Rihanna’s official Instagram account that her popular line Fenty Beauty will soon be available to shop at Ulta Beauty starting March 6. The brand’s account also announced the news on its own page.

“Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!” the singer-entrepreneur’s caption read. “Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th.”

Hero Cosmetics

In February, the label revealed that its products will be at Ulta Beauty starting Feb. 14, including some of its most popular ones such as the Mighty Patch and Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen, among others.

“I am thrilled to expand our relationship with Ulta Beauty, cementing our position as the leading functional skin solutions brand with the premier beauty retailer in the U.S.,” Ju Rhyu, the cofounder and chief executive officer of Hero, said in a statement.

BeautyStat

BeautyStat initially started as a blog and social media site that reviewed different beauty products before launching its own line. Created by Ron Robinson, a cosmetic chemist, the line has been featured on multiple outlets, with its Universal C Skin Refiner one of its best-selling products.

Last month, it was revealed BeautyStat will be going into 260 Ulta Beauty doors and online, with a deluxe trial size of its top product, the Universal C Skin Refiner, in all doors.

Sk*p

The clean beauty line, which is aimed specifically at Gen Z, offers nontoxic products focused on sustainability, down to its packaging. Created by April Hardwick and Mark Veeder, who was also behind the award-winning natural skin care brand Farmacy, Sk*p will reportedly soon be available at 100 Ulta Beauty stores starting this spring. No specific date has yet been announced.

Check this article for further updates as brands enter Ulta Beauty.

READ MORE HERE:

BeautyStat Teams Up With Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Ulta Beauty Sales Rise on Increased Shopping