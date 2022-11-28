13 New TV Shows and Series to Watch in December

There’s an entire slate of shows on deck for streaming services set to either make their return or premiere this December — meaning the final month of the year promises to see them close out 2022 with a bang.

From the highly anticipated season two of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot to the series premiere of the new spy-inspired series “The Recruit” on Netflix, the holiday month will have more than just Christmas specials to offer. There is action, adventure, drama and fashion on the horizon.

Season three of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” is set to return, with costume designer Patricia Field at the helm. We are sure to see more Chanel pieces from the show’s title character, played by Lily Collins. The new Prime Video series “The Riches,” about a family vying for control of their dead father’s cosmetics empire, is set to offer equal parts beauty and fashion.

For fans of the dark and dystopian, Netflix is set to debut the thriller “Hot Skull,” and for those who love a celebrity biopic, Jessica Chastain will play Tammy Faye in Showtime’s “George & Tammy.”

WWD has rounded up new shows to watch in December. Read on for more.

Scene from “Gossip Girl” Season 2.

“Gossip Girl”

Stream on HBO Max on Dec. 1

The reboot of the popular Aughts drama “Gossip Girl” returns for its second season on HBO Max. The series will feature returning cast members Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind and Zión Moreno. When the series left off, Alexander’s character, Julien, promised to send all the dirt on her friends to the Gossip Girl blog. This is certain to help deliver many dramatic storylines.

“Riches”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 2

In this “Dynasty”-style drama, the Richards family collides for control of their father’s cosmetics empire after his untimely death. The series promises to bring plenty of high-fashion moments and high-stakes drama. The series stars Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani.

“Firefly Lane”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 2

“Firefly Lane” returns for a second and final season split into two parts and 16 episodes. The drama series, based on the novel of the same name, tells the story of two women who met when they were kids and now navigate life’s ups and downs. The cast includes Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson and Jon-Michael Ecker.

“Hot Skull”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 2

This dystopian sci-fi series sees an epidemic spreading through verbal communication while a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease. The series is based on Afşin Kum’s novel of the same name. The show stars Osman Sonant, Hazal Subaşi, Hakan Gerçek and Kubilay Tunçer.

“George & Tammy”

Watch on Showtime on Dec. 4

Jessica Chastain stars as country music legend Tammy Wynette and Michael Shannon plays the equally famous George Jones in this biographical miniseries. The show is based on their daughter Georgette Jones’ book “The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George.” The show will explore the relationship between the two singers, from their whirlwind romance to George’s alcoholism that affected their relationship.

“His Dark Materials”

Watch on HBO on Dec. 5

Season three of the television adaptation of the fantasy novel trilogy by Philip Pullman returns to HBO. The final season of the series promises lots of action as the characters prepare for a literal war. This season features returning cast members Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy.

“Kindred”

Stream on Hulu on Dec. 13

“Kindred” is an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel of the same name. The series centers on a young woman who has uprooted her nuclear family life to choose to live her life for herself. The series stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten and Gayle Rankin.

“Sonic Prime“

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 15

The famed video game character already has a hit movie franchise with Paramount. Now he’s coming to the small screen with a new animated series on Netflix. The show features the voiceover work of Brian Drummond, D. Mack Jr., Vincent Tong and Ashleigh Ball.

“The Recruit”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 16

For those who love a James Bond film, this might satisfy your itch for a good spy-adventure series. This new Netflix show follows a CIA lawyer who gets involved in massive international conflicts and life-risking situations. The series stars Noah Centineo, Aarti Mann, Daniel Quincy and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

“1923”

Stream on Paramount+ on Dec. 18

The “Yellowstone” prequel and the “1883” sequel comes to Paramount+. The series follows the Dutton family and explores their life during Western Expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression, which started a decade earlier in Montana. The series is headlined by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, with other cast members including Sebastian Roché, Darren Man and Michelle Randolph.

Ashley Park as Mindy, Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille in “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

“Emily in Paris”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 21

The titular and fashionable heroine returns for season three of the Netflix series. When season two left off, Emily’s boss Sylvie left their marketing firm and decided to launch her own company, asking Emily to join her. Emily didn’t answer right away, but the audience will know her plans by episode one. Season three will feature returning cast members Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

“Alice in Borderland”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 22

“Alice in Borderland” follows the story of an obsessed gamer who finds himself in an emptied-out version of Tokyo, where he must compete alongside his friends in dangerous games to survive. The second season of the series follows the ongoing adventures of the main character Ryohei Arisu played by Kento Yamazaki. Yamazaki is joined in season two by Tao Tsuchiya, who plays the series’ other main character Yuzuha Usagi.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin”

Stream on Netflix on Dec. 25

A spinoff of the hit Netflix series “The Witcher,” “The Witcher: Blood Origin” is, as its name suggests, an origin story of how the first Witchers in the fantasy series came to be. The series is set before the events of “The Witcher.” The cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Jacob Collins-Levy and Mirren Mack.