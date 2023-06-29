×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 29, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Wins 2023 ANDAM Fashion Award

Eye

Rating the ‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Costumes So Far

Fashion

Tiffany Issues Statement Following Fire at Its Landmark Store

New York to Award $4.5M in Grants for Garment District Improvements

An open call for proposals is open.

Seventh Ave, Fashion, Sustainability, Garment District
Seventh Avenue/Fashion Avenue in New York. Adobe Stock

New York State is prepared to award $4.5 million in grants to garment industry brands through its NY Forward program.

On Thursday, Manhattan Borough president Mark Levine announced an open call for any organization or individual seeking funding for a capital project in the Garment District NY Forward-designated area, which is defined as between 34th and 42nd Streets between Fifth and Ninth Avenues.

To be eligible, the projects must, among other things, contribute to the economic revitalization of the Garment District, by creating or retaining jobs, supporting area businesses, improving quality of life, activating public spaces, supporting affordability and achieving climate goals. The projects can also include development or rehabilitation of real estate, public spaces, signage or district branding.

Interested parties can apply at garmentdistrictnyf.com to ensure they meet the criteria.

“The NY Forward funding signifies an incredible opportunity for the Garment District, emphasizing the pivotal role this district plays in the economic dynamism of Manhattan and the midtown region,” Levine said. “This financial boost sets the stage for transformational developments in an area that’s already flourishing and robust.”

In addition to this open call for proposals, there will be opportunities for Garment District companies to learn more about NY Forward in the coming months, including public events slated for July and September.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad