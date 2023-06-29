New York to Award $4.5M in Grants for Garment District Improvements

New York State is prepared to award $4.5 million in grants to garment industry brands through its NY Forward program.

On Thursday, Manhattan Borough president Mark Levine announced an open call for any organization or individual seeking funding for a capital project in the Garment District NY Forward-designated area, which is defined as between 34th and 42nd Streets between Fifth and Ninth Avenues.

To be eligible, the projects must, among other things, contribute to the economic revitalization of the Garment District, by creating or retaining jobs, supporting area businesses, improving quality of life, activating public spaces, supporting affordability and achieving climate goals. The projects can also include development or rehabilitation of real estate, public spaces, signage or district branding.

Interested parties can apply at garmentdistrictnyf.com to ensure they meet the criteria.

“The NY Forward funding signifies an incredible opportunity for the Garment District, emphasizing the pivotal role this district plays in the economic dynamism of Manhattan and the midtown region,” Levine said. “This financial boost sets the stage for transformational developments in an area that’s already flourishing and robust.”

In addition to this open call for proposals, there will be opportunities for Garment District companies to learn more about NY Forward in the coming months, including public events slated for July and September.