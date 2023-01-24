×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

New York-Based Designer Peyman Umay Lands Atop the Empire State Building

The Turkish-born creative first floated the idea three years ago.

Empire
An Observatory employee sports the new four-piece uniform. Photo Courtesy

LOOK, UP IN THE SKY: For the designer Peyman Umay, a touristy trip to the Empire State Building with his father led to a new peak in his career: designing the uniforms for staffers there. Those who trek to the top of the Art Deco building will see his four-piece creations on its Observatory hosts. The redesign is part of a $165 million overhaul of the Observatory Experience.

To mark the occasion, the Turkish-born designer, who is also an American citizen, attended a kickoff event Tuesday atop the 1,454-foot skyscraper. The celebration included hitting the switch atop the Empire State Building to “Empire steel Gray” and “City View Blue” (think royal blue). In total, he has suited up 140 employees including those who photograph tourists and gift shop workers.

Related Galleries

Three years ago when his father was visiting New York City from his home in Turkey, they took a tour of the iconic building with a friend who worked there. The New York-based menswear designer felt the uniforms worn by staffers did not reflect the building’s “unalterable identity.” After voicing that opinion, he suggested alternatives, creating sketches and swatches for potential replacements. That plan was shelved during the pandemic. But when a new vice president of operations was installed at the Empire State Building, Umay’s design concept was refreshed.

The designer reached out to the building’s president to relay what he had in mind: an of-the-moment interpretation of the “true soul of the building” versus rehashing the past. All of the functional designs are handmade, the buttons are lasered and collars are detachable to simplify cleaning them. “Every single detail reflects the building inside and out [as in the uniforms’ red lining is reflective of the interior of the walls],” Umay said. Motifs of gold cogs and wheels in the jackets and vests are a wink at the Fifth Avenue lobby’s restored 23-carat gold ceiling,

Having run his signature business for 11 years, Umay also offers women’s designs from his penthouse showroom in the landmark Bryant Park Studios at 80 West 40th Street. He will appear as a judge on an upcoming makeover show on TV that he was not at liberty to discuss. Umay is also in the running to design uniforms for an international airline. For now, he is reveling in the Empire State Building feat. “This was a dreamy journey. It just feels right. It was a most organic alignment between two brands. It was like this was destined to happen,” Umay said. “After 15 years, they changed the uniforms. I don’t believe in coincidences. I moved to the United States 15 years ago.”

The iconic skyscraper was illuminated Tuesday in its new signature colors “Empire Steel Gray” and “City View Blue.” C. TAYLOR CROTHERS
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Hot Summer Bags

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New York-Based Designer Lands Atop the Empire State Building

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad