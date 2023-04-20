‘New York City Ballet: Choreography & Couture’ by Marc Happel Showcases Designer and Choreographer Collaborations

Fashion designers and the dance world have been intertwined for years. This fall, Rizzoli will publish a new book featuring photographs of 10 years of fashion designers’ collaborations with the New York City Ballet.

Called “New York City Ballet Choreography & Couture,” by Marc Happel, NYCB director of costumes, the 208-page book features images by award-winning New Yorker photographer Pari Dukovic.

The book showcases the nearly 30 designer and choreographer collections that have premiered at NYCB’s annual Fall Fashion Gala, which was initiated in 2012, when the company collaborated with Valentino, as well as the craftsmanship of the NYCB Costume Shop, which has executed these couture stage designs over the last 10 years.

Among the designs featured are Thom Browne’s tailored suits, tweaked to accommodate the movement of dancers; Iris van Herpen’s reflective carapaces, which radically altered the dancers’ form; the lavishly ombre and embellished splendor of Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen designs; and the late Virgil Abloh’s ruched tulle, a completely modern use of a textile so closely tied to the history of dance costumes. Other designers featured include Dries Van Noten, Carolina Herrera, Christopher John Rogers, Zac Posen and Raf Simons.

Happel includes the designers’ original costume drawings, their personal observations about the inspiration and technical accommodations required by these collaborations, and dancers’ reflections about performing in these ensembles.

Dukovic shot 127 handmade costumes on 11 dancers in six days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those showcasing the designs in motion are NYCB dancers Olivia Boisson, India Bradley, Chun Wai Chan, Jovani Furlan, Gonzalo Garcia, Christopher Grant, Alec Knight, Sara Mearns, Miriam Miller, Mira Nadon and Mimi Staker.

The book has an introduction by Happel and a foreword by Sarah Jessica Parker, who conceived of the Fall Fashion Gala in 2012, and essays by Vogue fashion editor Tonne Goodman and Patricia Mears of The Museum at FIT. The hardcover book, which contains 250 color and black-and-white photographs, sells for $55 and will be released in September.