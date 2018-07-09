New York City Ballet is to reprise its love affair with fashion this fall, hosting its seventh annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 27.

The event sees rising choreographers create new works and collaborate with established fashion designers on the pieces’ costumes.

This year’s iteration will see choreographer Kyle Abraham team with Giles Deacon, Matthew Neenan collaborate with Gareth Pugh and Gianna Reisen partner with Alberta Ferretti.

New York City Ballet costume shop director Marc Happel will work closely with each designer in executing their visions for the stage.

The gala will mark Abraham and Neenan’s choreographic debuts for City Ballet. It will be Reisen’s second effort for the company, a follow-up to her piece for last year’s Fashion Gala — which received critical acclaim and saw her team with Virgil Abloh on costumes.

Sarah Jessica Parker — who conceptualized the Fashion Gala format — will again serve as the event’s cochair, this year alongside Mazdack Rassi, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Lizzie Tisch.

Previous fashion galas have featured costumes by Thom Browne, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten, Marques’Almeida and Valentino.