Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

New York Fashion Label Area Inks a Footwear Deal

The crystalline luxury brand loved by Dua Lipa, Arianna Grande and more, is spreading its wings.

Sandals from the Area x Sergio
Sandals from the Area x Sergio Rossi collection.

Area, the American luxury brand founded by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Pansczczyk, whose extra crystalline glamour has been embraced by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and former First Lady Michelle Obama among many others, is partnering with Italian footwear label Sergio Rossi on a collection.

The 20-style range will be presented and sold in February 2023, but it is being teased at Monday’s Area fall 2022 fashion show at the Frick Madison, with four pairs of sandals, including a pair of black satin stilettos with crystal pin heels, and crystal protrusions resembling unicorn horns on the toes.

“I strongly believe in this partnership that explores the multiple facets of femininity, finding beauty in all of its form and expressions,” said Riccardo Sciutto, group chief executive officer of Sergio Rossi. “With this collaboration, Sergio Rossi continues to build on a long lineage of collaborations but in this case with one of the most influential brands into the fashion industry. We have the best partner to reshape the rules of femininity together.”

“This collaboration embodies the synergy of heritage and expertise infused with modernity and innovation,” added Piotrek Panszczyk, Area cofounder and creative director.

In the past few years, Sergio Rossi has also collaborated with American designers Rosie Assoulin and Adam Lippes, as well as Milan-based footwear label Manebi. Fosun Fashion Group, parent company of Lanvin, St. John and Wolford, acquired the storied footwear brand in 2021.

Founded in 2014, Area has gained a following for its decadent, ’80s-resonant, extra-glam onstage wear, corsets, jeans and accessories. “We love playing with this idea of cheap and chic, what is done and what is not. It reminds us also of back home. For instance, when my mom was living in Communist Poland, they didn’t really have access to it, but they were all so sophisticated. Russian women were the same. They were doing it by themselves,” Panszczyk told WWD in a 2019 interview. 

“We have all these aspiring ‘It’ girls that also buy into it. I don’t know, it’s kind of like a nice range of people that all aspire to be something they’re maybe not really.”

