Fashion designers are embracing Pantone’s fall 2021 color predictions for their recent collections.

Halfway through the official New York Fashion Week fall 2021 schedule, fashion designers such as Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Victor Glemaud and Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill, among others, have released fall collections that include many of Pantone’s 14 color predictions for the season.

One of the most popular hues popping up in fall collections is Ultimate Gray, which along with Illuminating is Pantone’s Colors of 2021. The gray color has popped up in an array of sweatsuit styles — a popular trend amid the ongoing pandemic — by the likes of Norma Kamali and Derek Lam. Other designers looked to the hue for suits and suit wear-inspired pieces, like a three-quarter sleeve suit jacket and matching capri pants at Veronica Beard and a long-sleeved gray plaid dress at Tanya Taylor.

Designers also looked to the bolder colors included in Pantone’s fall 2021 color predictions. Ulla Johnson, for one, debuted a prairie-inspired dress in the bright red hue, Fire Whirl; a knitted dress in the herbal brown color, Root Beer; and a suede coat with embellished shoulders in the vibrant green hue, Leprechaun.

Pantone’s fall 2021 color predictions fall in line with the other projected 2021 color trends, as they are meant to evoke stability, hope and optimism.

Click through the above gallery to see more of Pantone’s fall 2021 colors on the New York Fashion Week runway.

