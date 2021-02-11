New York Fashion Week is going mostly virtual for the second time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the spring 2021 season, many American fashion designers are debuting their fall collections via livestreams, look books, presentations and other digital means, a stark contrast from the large-scale, in-person productions that had been the norm leading up to the pandemic.

Similar to last season, the New York Fashion Week schedule — which the Council of Fashion Designers of America has renamed as the American Collections Calendar — will run for four days with designers releasing their fall 2021 collections on the CFDA’s digital platform, Runway360.

From which designers are showing fall 2021 collection and how to watch to other initiatives like New York Men’s Day and the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom, here is everything to expect during New York Fashion Week fall 2021. Read on for more.

When is New York Fashion Week fall 2021?

The shortened New York Fashion Week schedule will run from Feb. 14 to 17, according to the American Collections Calendar released by the CFDA.

Why was the New York Fashion Week schedule renamed?

CFDA chairman Tom Ford renamed the official New York Fashion Week schedule to the “American Collections Calendar” to reflect the growing number of American designers showing later in the season or in locations outside of New York.

Which fashion designers are showing during New York Fashion Week fall 2021?

New York Fashion Week will begin with Jason Wu on Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. It will end with Tom Ford on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Fashion designers and brands presenting their fall 2021 collections also include Veronica Beard, Alice + Olivia, Markarian, Tadashi Shoji, Badgley Mischka, Anna Sui, Monse, Adeam, Victor Glemaud, Rodarte, Tanya Taylor, Anne Klein, Dennis Basso, Cinq à Sept, Jonathan Simkhai, Bibhu Mohapatra, Nicole Miller, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Cowan.

Each designer has an exclusive half-hour time slot to debut their collection in their preferred format through the CFDA’s digital platform, Runway360. Their show or presentation can then be viewed any time after on Runway360.CFDA.com or nyfw.com.

Which designers aren’t showing during New York Fashion Week fall 2021?

Many fashion designers who did not debut spring 2021 collections last fashion week are again skipping this season. The list of designers not participating in fashion week includes Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Brandon Maxwell, Tommy Hilfiger, Christopher John Rogers, Pyer Moss and Tory Burch.

Are any fashion designers showing outside of New York Fashion Week?

Several fashion designers have decided to show their fall 2021 collections before and after New York Fashion Week.

Zero + Maria Cornejo presented its collection on Feb. 4, Kozaburo presented on Feb. 10 and Prabal Gurung presented on Feb. 11. Ulla Johnson plans to show her collection on Feb. 12, R13 is showing on Feb. 13, Christian Cowan and Gabriella Hearst are both showing on Feb. 18, Carolina Herrera is tentatively showing on Feb. 22, Coach 1941 is showing on Feb. 23, Christian Siriano on Feb. 25, Oscar de la Renta on March 2, Thom Browne on March 5, Altuzarra on March 6, LaQuan Smith on March 9 and Jonathan Cohen on April 15.

Which designers are hosting in-person fashion shows?

Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff are the only fashion designers hosting in-person, socially distant fashion shows.

Wu will show his collection on Feb. 14 to a socially distant, by-appointment audience. His fashion show will be produced by IMG Focus, IMG’s in-house production arm. The fashion show will be livestreamed on nyfw.com.

Minkoff will be showing her collection at the Spring Studios Terrace on Feb. 16 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The venue will limit capacity to 16 guests at a time, check temperatures and require face masks.

Where can I watch New York Fashion Week fall 2021 fashion shows?

Most designers will be presenting their collections in digital formats, such as livestreams, look books or other virtual content. The presentations can be viewed through Runway360, the CFDA’s digital platform it debuted last fashion week. Some shows will also be streamed on nyfw.com and through each designer’s social media accounts.

Will there be a New York Men’s Day?

New York Men’s Day is back on Feb. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. with designers presenting men’s and gender-fluid collections. Designers participating include A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Federico Cina, Ka Wa Key, KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment and Timo Weiland.

Each designer will receive a 10-minute time slot with their presentations appearing on Runway360.

How will the Black in Fashion Council be involved?

IMG is furthering its alliance with the Black in Fashion Council by supporting Black fashion designers during New York Fashion Week. The two organizations are setting up showrooms in New York City and Los Angeles to showcase designs from Black fashion designers, which can be viewed in person by-appointment throughout fashion week.

Brands featured in the showrooms include Beads Byaree, Chelsea Paris, Chuks Collins, EDAS, House of Aama, Kendra DuPlantier, Maris Wilson, Michel Men, Nicole Benefield, Third Crown, Theophilio and Whensmokeclears.

What is TikTok Fashion Month?

TikTok is hosting its second TikTok Fashion Month this season, this time teaming with IMG Fashion to provide editorial content to the TikTok community. The initiative will run through New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, where TikTok users will be able to view live fashion shows and previously recorded videos on the TikTok accounts @FashionWeek, @NYFW and @MADE.

