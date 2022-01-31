What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

New York Fashion Week is going forward for the fall 2022 season.

Despite the recent surge of COVID-19 cases over the holidays, the upcoming fashion week is going on with a lengthy list of designers set to put on in-person runway shows. Many designers who have historically shown during New York Fashion Week are returning — Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and many others — while a few have opted out, including Tom Ford, Thom Browne, Monse and Rodarte.

This season will also see the 17th edition of New York Men’s Day, sponsored for the first time by Perry Ellis, which is relaunching the Perry Ellis America line.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about New York Fashion Week fall 2022. Read on for more.

When is New York Fashion Week fall 2022?

New York Fashion Week will take place from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16. The shows start with Proenza Schouler and end with The Blonds.

Where is New York Fashion Week taking place?

Spring Studios continues to be the home of New York Fashion Week, however, like with previous seasons, many designers will show at various locations throughout New York City.

Which designers are presenting fall 2022 collections at New York Fashion Week?

A lengthy list of designers and brands will be showing their fall 2022 collections during fashion week, including Anna Sui, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst, Joseph Altuzarra, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Alice + Olivia, Markarian, Eckhaus Latta, Khaite, Peter Do, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Telfar, Sergio Hudson and many others.

Several brands are putting on their first in-person activations, including PatBo, Dauphinette, Interior, Judy Turner, Loring, Luchen, Melke, Saint Sintra and Zankov.

Designer brands like Helmut Lang, Veronica Beard, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Jonathan Simkhai and Bach Mai are showing their collections by appointment.

Are there any changes to the New York Fashion Week schedule?

The schedule is seeing minor changes as designers are changing up the times that they put on their shows. For example, Kors will be showing his fall 2022 collection on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. rather than his typical 10 a.m. show. Burch is also showing on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. rather than her typical Sunday show. Proenza Schouler is scheduled to host two back-to-back shows on Feb. 11 at 4 and 5 p.m.

Several brands are forgoing the in-person show for digital releases, including Area, Tanya Taylor, Cinq à Sept, Et Ochs, Badgley Mischka, Sandy Liang and Adam Lippes, among others.

Which designers aren’t participating?

Although he was initially scheduled to close New York Fashion Week, designer Tom Ford announced on Jan. 24 that he would no longer put on his fall 2022 runway show due to the pandemic. The CFDA chairman will instead release the collection in a digital look book at a later time.

Thom Browne also revealed on Jan. 26 that he is pushing his fashion week show to April 29. He also delayed his presentation due to COVID-19.

According to the official New York Fashion Week calendar, Rodarte and Monse are not scheduled for runway shows. Spokespeople from both brands confirmed to WWD that they will not be putting on runway shows this season.

Is New York Fashion Week fall 2022 in-person?

New York Fashion Week will be mostly in-person, with only a handful of brands opting to show their collections digitally.

What are the health and safety measures for New York Fashion Week fall 2022?

Like last season, proof of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for anyone attending New York Fashion Week.

When is New York Men’s Day?

New York Men’s Day is going forward on Feb. 11 for its 17th edition. For the first time, the event is being sponsored by Perry Ellis, which is relaunching the Perry Ellis America line.

The designers participating are Atelier Cillian, Clara Son, Nicholas Raefski, A. Potts, William Frederick, Stan, Teddy Vonranson and The Academy New York. New York Men’s Day will be hosted at Canoe Studios. In addition to the in-person presentations, the brands will provide a digital look book of their fall 2022 collections on the CFDA’s Runway360 platform.

How can I watch New York Fashion Week fall 2022 shows?

Like previous seasons, many designers will stream their runway shows on their social media platforms. Many shows will also be livestreamed on NYFW.com and available through Runway360.

