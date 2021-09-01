×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Men's

Todd Snyder Celebrates 10th Anniversary With More Stores, Collaborations

Business

PVH Corp. Logs $182 Million Profit; Raises Outlook for the Year

New York Fashion Week Is Here — Here’s How to Watch the Shows

A guide to the in-person shows, livestreams and events during New York Fashion Week.

Model Bella Hadid walks on the
Model Bella Hadid walks on the runway at the Brandon Maxwell Womens fashion show during Fall / Winter 2020 / 2021 Fashion Week in New York, NY. Sipa USA via AP

New York Fashion Week is here, and so are most of its in-person shows.

Though many of this year’s shows have returned to an invite-only, in-person format, some will still be in digital formats such as livestreams or look books, which will be available to the public on IMG’s NYFW.com.

Labels such as Prabal Gurung, Veronica Beard, Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Rodarte, Tory Burch and Jason Wu are hosting live shows for their spring 2022 collections, with some offering livestreams as well.

IMG will also be hosting events, such as talks, panels and lunches, throughout the week at Spring Studios running from Sept. 8 to 12.

Here, WWD breaks down all the in-person and virtual fashion shows to check out during New York Fashion Week this September.

In-person Fashion Shows

Following New York State Health Guidelines, a majority of the shows will be in-person this fall, with more relaxed restrictions due to vaccinations.

Related Galleries

Labels such as Christian Siriano, Cinq à Sept, Veronica Beard, Proenza Schouler, Cynthia Rowley and Anna Sui will host fashion shows offsite, which means they will not be held at Spring Studios. These shows will also not offer a livestream.

However, brands such as Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Markarian, Coach, Brandon Maxwell, Rodarte, Tory Burch and Staud will host in-person shows as well as provide a livestream available to the public on NYFW.com.

Peter Do is joining the NYFW roster this season, as is Italian brand Moschino, led by American creative director Jeremy Scott. These shows will also be held offsite.

Last month, IMG sent out a memo to designers stating that it will require full-course COVID-19 vaccination for all guests entering the central footprint of NYFW: The Shows, which is Spring Studios.

Additionally, a mask policy will be included in the full health and safety plan, to be released in collaboration with the CFDA in the coming week. As reported, IMG and CFDA are working closely this season on live shows.

Live shows or presentations expected to be hosted at Spring Studios include Mia Vesper, Theophilio, Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Comey, Kim Shui and Staud, which will also be available to stream on NYFW.com

Virtual Fashion Shows

Though many designers will be returning to in-person, invite-only formats, some are still livestreaming their fashion shows for the public, while others are still opting for a digital-only format.

Labels who are showing their collections via livestream only include Ulla Johnson, Oscar de la Renta, Pamella Roland, Loring New York, Claudia Li and Concept Korea. Their shows will be available to stream online at NYFW.com.

Black in Fashion Council Showrooms

In its continued partnership with the Black in Fashion Council, IMG will also showcase 14 new Black designers with programming and showrooms starting Sept. 8 to 12. This season, some of the labels include Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, Undra Celeste New York, House of Aama, Marrisa Wilson, Chuks Collins and Whensmokeclears, among others. IMG will support the designers in various capacities at NYFW: The Shows this season.

Some of these shows will be in-person and livestreamed, though some are digital only, available to watch on NYFW.com.

NYFW: The Talks

IMG is hosting NYFW: The Talks again this year, with panels involving politicians, designers, executives, models and social media personalities.

The Talks will kick off with a panel discussing an independent research study exploring the correlations between fashion week participation and its retail impact. Other panels will delve into topics such as “Creation in the New Digital Landscape,” “21st Century Collectors,” “My American Dream: Understanding the Fashion World Through the Immigrant Experience” and more.

Additionally, on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, IMG will partner with Harper’s Bazaar and its editor in chief, Samira Nasr, to host a remembrance event with special guests, including Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models.

Harlem Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK-FEBRUARY 16: A Model walks the runway during the 6th Season of Harlem Fashion Week held at the Museum of the City of New York on February 16, 2019 in New York City. Credit: mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX
A model walks the runway during the sixth season of Harlem Fashion Week held at the Museum of the City of New York on Feb. 16, 2019, in New York City. mpi43/MediaPunch/IPx

This season, Harlem Fashion Week will return for its ninth season featuring a Black Lives Matter fashion exhibition, a femme forward awards ceremony and a fashion show with a virtual broadcast.

The event will kick off with a media mixer on Sept. 3 at Kente Royal Gallery, which will be followed by a business symposium on Sept. 4.

On Sept. 5, there will be a Black Lives Matter Fashion Exhibition Harlem and Awards Ceremony from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Plaza at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building. Harlem Fashion Week: The Runway Shows will present 22 collections, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The festivities will include “A Celebration of Black Lives in Fashion,” featuring 10 avant-garde garments created by designers across the country inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

NYFW: The Experience

For those who want a more immersive fashion week experience, there are experience packages available for purchase on the NYFW website. On Location, IMG’s sister company that creates experiences for its customers, has partnered with NYFW: The Shows to offer NYFW: The Experience.

The Experience is an exclusive series of curated packages that allows inside access to the New York Fashion Week. Some of the labels participating include Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Altuzarra, Bibhu Mohapatra, Christian Cowan, Duncan, Dur Doux, PatBo, Proenza Schouler, Rachel Comey and Staud.

Package experiences are available for purchase now on NYFW.com and range from $750 to $30,000.

READ MORE HERE:

Live From New York, It’s Fashion Week

Harlem Fashion Week Returns After a Hiatus Due to COVID-19

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad