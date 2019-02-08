Like every season of New York Fashion Week, the fall 2019 schedule is seeing another crop of fashion, beauty and lifestyle pop-up shops offering everything from customizable dresses and inclusive designs to aura readings and “sex dust” cookies. Brands, such as Altuzarra and Batsheva, are making their first foray into stand-alone retail outposts at NYFW, while others, like Dirty Lemon and Moon Juice, are continuing their retail strategies with new wellness and Valentine’s Day-themed events.

Here, a look at the seven pop-up shops to check out during New York Fashion Week.

1. 11 Honoré

For its runway show Wednesday night, size-inclusive e-commerce site 11 Honoré offered guests scannable Shopify QR codes to shop the spring and pre-fall looks they were seeing on the runway directly on their smartphones. The e-tailer is continuing this concept for its pop-up shop, where customers can shop from pieces seen on the runway and other styles available on the site from brands such as Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Chromat, Jason Wu and Prabal Gurung, among others.

The 11 Honoré pop-up is located at 157 Hudson Street and will be open until Feb. 14.

2. Altuzarra

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Altuzarra is opening its first pop-up shop as part of its first retail initiative. The split-level store carries the brand’s 10-year anniversary capsule collection and the new Play hobo bag. The second floor is meant to be a “commerce-free” space, which incorporates elements of designer Joseph Altuzarra’s interests, like art, design and culture. Altuzarra is also collaborating with Radiant Human to offer aura readings through Polaroid photographs.

The Altuzarra pop-up is located at 956 Madison Avenue and will be open until March 29.

3. Batsheva

In just one season, Batsheva Hay was able to develop a cult following for her namesake label, which offers dresses that nod to a modernized prairie aesthetic. The former lawyer started the line to make dresses she wanted herself, and now Hay is taking that approach to the next level by opening a pop-up shop in SoHo that gives customers the chance to have a customized dress made for them. Hay has brought in seamstresses to help create frocks made from her collection of vintage fabrics. Other pieces from the designer’s line will also be available for purchase.

The Batsheva pop-up is located at 382 Broadway and will be open to Feb. 21.

4. Dirty Lemon

Dirty Lemon is bringing back its Rose Room Flower market on Valentine’s Day where 100 percent of proceeds go to Equality Now, an organization that promotes human rights for women and girls. The beverage company will offer a full-service flower market through PlantShed and customizable Valentine’s Day cards created by illustrator Arianna Margulis. All purchases come with a complimentary Dirty Lemon +white rose drink.

The Dirty Lemon pop-up is located at 198 Allen Street and will be open on Feb. 14.

5. 11 Howard

Boutique hotel, 11 Howard, is partnering with two brands for fashion week: wellness brand Moon Juice and fashion label Zadig & Voltaire. For hotel guests attending New York Fashion Week, Moon Juice will be offering its “Sex Dust” cookies and other in-room snacks. At the hotel’s hangout area, called The Library, Moon Juice will be offering three lattes incorporating the brand’s brain dust, beauty dust and spirit dust. For Zadig & Voltaire, the brand will be selling its spring 2019 accessories, including handbags, shoes and scarves. The brand’s artist-in-residence, Jormi, will also be on-hand to customize pieces on Feb. 11.

The 11 Howard pop-ups are located at 11 Howard Street and will be open until Feb. 17.

6. Morgan Lane

Morgan Lane is setting up shop during fashion week, offering a selection of exclusive pieces and other items across fashion, beauty and lifestyle from brands like Kristen Noel Crawley, Harley Viera Newton and Takesh Eyewear. The brand will also be offering custom embroidery services for its lingerie items and other activations throughout the month, like nail services provided by Chill House and floral arrangement classes by Pop Up Florist.

The Morgan Lane pop-up is located at 253 Centre Street and will be open from to March 31.

7. Blume

Blume is bringing its hygiene and wellness line to SoHo with a series of events dedicated to health and female empowerment. In addition to selling its skin-care, body-care and feminine hygiene products, the pop-up is hosting activations like a “slumber party” partnering with Brooklinen and a “painless tattoo” event partnering with Inkbox.

The Blume pop-up is located at 224 Mulberry Street and will be open until Feb. 17.

Read more here:

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Joseph Altuzarra’s Take on Retail

11 Honoré Opens NYFW Pop-Up

NYFW 2019: The Events Going on at Fashion Week

Eight Things Not to Miss During NYFW

WATCH: The Best Street Style Outfits from Fashion Week