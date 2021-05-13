New York Fashion Week is going forward this September with 11 fashion brands forming a long-term commitment to the biannual event.

Fashion brands and designers Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian are teaming together for the Fashion Alliance, a group of American fashion brands committed to showing at IMG’s NYFW: The Shows for the next three seasons. The alliance begins this September and runs through 2022.

The goal of the alliance is to “help revitalize NYFW, celebrate the continued unity and ingenuity of the American fashion community and champion the artistry featured on New York’s global stage,” according to a press release from IMG.

The September fashion week will take place from Sept. 8 to 12 and be followed by the 2021 Met Gala, which is being held in a smaller setting on Sept. 13 pending government guidelines for social gatherings this fall. The Met Gala will be hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

In addition to these 11 designers, several other American designers have announced that they, too, will be returning to New York Fashion Week this September. Jeremy Scott revealed on Thursday he will be presenting Moschino’s first New York Fashion Week collection on Sept. 9 at a still-undisclosed location. Designer Thom Browne also announced on April 27 that he will be returning to the fashion show format at New York Fashion Week this September.

After a two-year hiatus, Kerby Jean-Raymond will also return to New York Fashion Week with a live fashion show.

The New York Fashion Week spring 2022 season will be the first fashion week since the pandemic started that is largely in-person. Some designers, such as Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff, have hosted in-person shows or presentations during the pandemic at a smaller scale.

