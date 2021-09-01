×
What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

The upcoming fashion week will be mostly in-person after two seasons of digital presentations and fashion shows.

NYFW Spring 2022: What to Know
A look from Brandon Maxwell's fall 2020 collection. AP

New York Fashion Week is making its return next month with a slew of fashion shows, presentations and events.

The upcoming spring 2022 season will be the first in-person fashion week since February 2020, as the pandemic has forced the biannual event to go digital with livestreams and look books taking the place of the traditional live fashion show.

This fashion week has a slate of 91 shows and presentations from designers, including Jeremy Scott for Moschino and Thom Browne, who are showing in New York instead of Europe to lend their support to American fashion.

New York Fashion Week will be followed by the 2021 Met Gala, which is taking place in a smaller format on Sept. 13, celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition about American fashion.

Here, WWD breaks down everything to expect at New York Fashion Week spring 2022. Read on for more.

When is New York Fashion Week spring 2022?

The official New York Fashion Week calendar runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. The schedule will begin with Ulla Johnson and end with Tom Ford. 

Where is New York Fashion Week taking place?

New York Fashion Week’s official home will again be Spring Studios. Some designers and brands, however, are showing at other locations throughout New York City. 

Which designers are presenting during New York Fashion Week spring 2022?

The New York Fashion Week spring 2022 season will feature 91 shows and presentations from designers and brands including Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra, Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, Rodarte, Brandon Maxwell, Markarian, Christian Siriano, Adam Lippes, Kevan Hall, Peter Do, Victor Glemaud, Khaite and Staud, among others.

The calendar also sees the return of several designers who usually show in Europe, including Jeremy Scott for Moschino — who will present a collection on Sept. 9 at a still-undisclosed location — and Thom Browne.

Which designers aren’t participating?

Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Pyer Moss and Tommy Hilfiger will not be presenting new collections during New York Fashion Week.

Is New York Fashion Week spring 2022 taking place in person?

New York Fashion Week spring 2022 will be a mostly in-person event. Some shows will be digital-only, and most will be livestreamed on NYFW.com or through the brand’s social media platforms.

The brands and designers that will not host in-person fashion shows include Oscar de la Renta, Pamella Roland, Loring New York, Claudia Li and Concept Korea.

What health and safety measures will be taken at New York Fashion Week?

IMG is requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone attending New York Fashion Week. All models, hair stylists, makeup artists, photographers and others working backstage at shows are also required to be vaccinated. IMG is also recommending showgoers wear masks while indoors. The number of invited guests to most shows has also been significantly reduced.

What is IMG’s Fashion Alliance?

Backstage at Jason Wu RTW Fall 2021.
Backstage at Jason Wu, fall 2021. Masato Onoda/WWD

In May, IMG revealed its Fashion Alliance initiative, which is a partnership between IMG and 11 fashion designers and a long-term commitment to New York Fashion Week. The initiative boils down to  the fact that 11 designers and brands have agreed to show at IMG’s NYFW: The Shows for the next three seasons.

The designers and brands taking part in the Fashion Alliance are Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian.

When is New York Men’s Day?

New York Men’s Day, the emerging men’s wear showcase created by Agentry PR, is returning with in-person shows on Sept. 8 at Canoe Studios. The showcase will feature 10 men’s wear or genderless designers including A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Fried Rice, KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment and William Frederick.

What other events are taking place during fashion week?

IMG’s partnership with the Black in Fashion Council is continuing this fashion week, with 14 Black designers being showcased in the Black in Fashion Council Showrooms. The designers featured include Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, Undra Celeste New York, House of Aama, Marrisa Wilson, Chuks Collins and Whensmokeclears, among others.

NYFW: The Talks is also returning this season, with various panels focusing on fashion, culture and social issues slated throughout fashion week. As part of the initiative, IMG is partnering with Harper’s Bazaar and its editor in chief, Samira Nasr, on Sept. 11 to host a remembrance event for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

After last year’s hiatus caused by the pandemic, Harlem Fashion Week is returning with its ninth season. The event includes a Black Lives Matter fashion exhibition, a femme-forward awards ceremony and a fashion show.

Revolve Group, the popular Los Angeles-based online retailer, is making its New York Fashion Week debut with its Revolve Gallery. The initiative is an innovative, multiroom fashion experience held at 20 Hudson Yards that features real-time shopping from brands carried on Revolve, which each have their own designated room. The brands participating include Bronx and Banco, Cotton, Charlotte Tilbury, Chillhouse, Eaves, Farai London, For Love & Lemons, GHD, Hims & Hers, House of Harlow, Lovers + Friends, LoveShackFancy, LPA and Ronny Kobo.

Other events and parties are being hosted by Gabriela Hearst, Gucci, Dior, Neiman Marcus, Saks and Ugg.

How can I watch the New York Fashion Week spring 2022 shows?

Many fashion shows and look books will be livestreamed and released on NYFW.com. Some designers will also livestream their shows on their own social media accounts.

READ MORE HERE: 

CFDA, IMG Team Up to Present New York Fashion Week Schedule 

Fifth Avenue Association Seeks to Host NYFW Shows at 608 Fifth Avenue 

How Pantone’s Fall 2021 Colors Popped Up at New York Fashion Week 

