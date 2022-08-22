×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 22, 2022

Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

Over 109 designers are confirmed to present collections at the upcoming fashion week.

H.E.R., Lewis Hamilton, Tommy Hilfiger, Naomi
H.E.R., Lewis Hamilton, Tommy Hilfiger, Naomi Campbell and Alton Mason at the February 2020 show in London. courtesy shot.

New York Fashion Week is returning with a lengthy roster of designers and brands confirmed to present their spring 2023 collections.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has confirmed 109 designers and brands will be presenting during New York Fashion Week, including heritage designer labels like Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Coach and others.

Most notably this season, Tommy Hilfiger is returning to New York Fashion Week with a “See Now Buy Now” collection that will be livestreamed globally to the Roblox community. Fendi is also participating in New York Fashion Week, hosting a runway show that celebrates the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about New York Fashion Week spring 2023. Read on for more.

When is New York Fashion Week spring 2023?

New York Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14. The schedule kicks off with Proenza Schouler and ends with Tom Ford. 

Where is New York Fashion Week spring 2023?

Spring Studios is again the official home of New York Fashion Week; however, many designers are hosting shows across the city.

Which designers are presenting spring 2023 collections during New York Fashion Week?

The Council of Fashion Designers of America released its official New York Fashion Week schedule on July 28 with over 109 designers confirmed to present collections. The list includes the likes of Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Eckhaus Latta, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Tory Burch and many others.

Are any designers returning to New York Fashion Week?

Tommy Hilfiger, Area and Puma are returning to New York Fashion Week this season.

Hilfiger is hosting a “See Now Buy Now” runway show that will be livestreamed to the global Roblox community. The designer will be debuting his fall 2022 collection, with the show taking place on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn.

Are there any changes to the New York Fashion Week spring 2023 schedule?  

The spring 2023 schedule will see a few new entrants. Most notably, Fendi is participating in New York Fashion Week with a runway show on Sept. 9 to celebrate the design house’s 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag.

Marni will also be showing a collection on Sept. 10 and Cos will make its New York Fashion Week debut on Sept. 13.

Additionally, designer brands LoveShackFancy, AnOnly Child, Ashlyn, Foo and Foo, Midnight Studios, One/Of by Patricia Moto and Tia Adeola will be participating for the first time with runway shows, presentations or activations.

Is New York Fashion Week spring 2023 in-person?

Following last fashion week’s in-person format, this season will again have in-person runway shows and presentations.

How can I watch the New York Fashion Week spring 2023 shows?

The CFDA will present runway shows through its Runway 360 digital hub. Many designers also livestream their runway shows through their social media accounts.

When is New York Men’s Day?

New York Men’s Day will take place on Sept. 9. Designer brands participating include Amirok, Atelier Cillian, A.Potts, Nobis, Teddy Vonranson, Terry Singh, Fried Rice, Holo Market, Nicholas Raefski, Nobis, So.TY and Todd Patrick.

