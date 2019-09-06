At New York Fashion Week, the street style can be just as intriguing as the looks on the runway.

Cooler September temperatures have made the street style set forgo their traditional summer wear for more layers, including printed suits and matching sets worn in both neutrals and colorful prints. The monochromatic look is also proving to be a favorite, with showgoers gravitating toward greens, purples and pinks.

Some have already begun tapping into Pantone’s spring 2020 color palette, with a few sporting the forecaster’s top ranking hue: Flame Scarlet.

Others are putting more emphasis on their accessories, like one attendee who complemented her look with Christian Louboutin Measuring Tape Sandals and another who wore Gucci’s New York Yankees baseball cap.

Click through the above gallery to see more New York Fashion Week spring 2020 street style photos, updated each day.

Read more on NYFW here:

The Biggest Fall 2019 Fashion Street Style Trends

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week

Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List Party at NYFW

WATCH: How to Eat Healthy During New York Fashion Week