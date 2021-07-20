New York Men’s Day is taking the plunge and will return to in-person shows in September.

The emerging men’s wear showcase created by Agentry PR will once again host two separate groupings of designers on Sept. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon and then 4:30 to 6 p.m. This time, the event, which is being presented by Watchfinder & Co., will be held at Canoe Studios in the Starrett-Leigh building.

The showcase will feature eight returning designers and two new faces showing their spring 2022 collections of men’s wear or genderless clothing. They include A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Fried Rice, KoH T, which will also show some women’s looks, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment and William Frederick. Each designer will present in an individual studio space simultaneously during the event and all 10 will also offer a look book or video on the CFDA’s Runway 360 digital platform.

Watchfinder & Co., a pre-owned luxury watch seller, will provide watches to the designers participating and will also create a pop-up shop at Canoe Studios during the event to showcase its assortment. Its team of watch experts will also be available for private consultations and watch valuations.

Other sponsors will include Sperry, which will showcase the brand’s new collaboration with John Legend, as well as De’Longhi, which will provide coffee and beverages to attendees. Other sponsors of NYMD include hair care brand, Oribe and AOFM Pro.

“We are thrilled to be bringing NYMD back to in-person events this September during New York Fashion Week,” said Agentry founder Erin Hawker. “It has been an interesting learning experience during the COVID-19 global pandemic, as we navigated digital showings for our designers. We are excited to incorporate what we have learned in the past and put forward an experience like no other in-person activation this season. Our mission remains the same, to provide a platform and voice for emerging new talent to be discovered.”

New York Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 8 through Sept. 12, will be a combination of live and digital events.