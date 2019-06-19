YANKEE SPIRIT: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and some of his starting lineup helped to pack the house at Kleinfeld Tuesday for a fashion show surprising pediatric cancer patients.

Major League Baseball’s Aroldis Chapman, Didi Gregorius, Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, Domingo Germán and Kendrys Morales turned up as part of the team’s 10th annual Project Hope, which spotlights inspirational people and organizations. Tuesday’s event celebrated Runway Heroes, an organization created by Rachel Goldman that provides confidence-building experiences for children with cancer. Each of the aforementioned Yankee players and Cashman walked the runway with the youngsters. Bridal designer Hayley Paige, whose signature collection is sold at Kleinfeld, emceed the show.

She said Wednesday, “The major takeaway for everyone was the courage, bravery and prowess that these children have. It’s so amazing because we want to support them as much as we can. And then we ended up getting so much back from seeing how incredibly empowered the children are.”

“I’m a big believer in using fashion as a catalyst for confidence and also for something that has purpose. It really was a nice moment on all fronts…,” said Paige, noting how the children saw the players more as friends than pro athletes.

Although she posed for photos with the children and the Yankees, the designer is not a regular at Yankee Stadium. “I have never really been a huge baseball fan, but I have never had anything against the Yankees or anything like that,” Paige said. “Now that I have had this moment with them, I’ve become a huge fan. I love their presentation and goodwill. It’s really admirable that they lend their support to this type of work and institution.”

Another kind of team effort is underway in the bridal industry through a national marketing, social media and special events campaign led by the International Bridal Manufacturers Association. Created under the tagline “Come Find Your Yes,” the initiative is meant to drum up interest in local bridal salons that are trying to fend off online retailers. The Come Find Your Yes site and collateral highlights the expertise and customer service that can be found in brick-and-mortar stores regardless of preferred price points. Kleinfeld is among the numerous bridal stores featured.