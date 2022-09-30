×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

New YouTube Series Explores Italian Fashion From A to Z

Grazia D'Annunzio hopes to enlighten students and others about the heritage and essentials of American fashion.

Sketch of women's Ferragamo shoes, Fendi
The new series highlights different elements of Italian fashion. Courtesy

SPELLING ITALIAN FASHION: Readying for the debut of her video series “Italian Fashion From A to Z,” filmmaker Grazia D’Annunzio wants viewers to remember that fashion is serious, not frivolous.

Produced by Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at New York University, the series features videos dedicated to famous Italian designers and brands. It also highlights the roots of the made in Italy initiative, with a look at the pioneers as well as emerging talents. Starting on Tuesday, a new episode will be released every Tuesday on YouTube and on Casa Italiana’s site.

D’Annunzio, who is a journalism professor at the Universita Statale di Milano, cooked up the idea for “a simple dictionary for fashion” that is geared toward students and people who are interested in fashion. She started working on it during the pandemic in 2020. “It took me a couple of years to finish it because fashion is a living creature. Sometimes you have to polish everything and update it. Hopefully, everything will be good until January. We will see if we have to change anything after the new year,” she said. D’Annunzio will chat with Casa Italiana director Stefano Albertini about the series at a special event Monday night.

Related Galleries

Alphabetizing Italian fashion wasn’t a snap, considering the challenges of the letters “X,” “W” and “Z,” she said. Each letter is linked to an adjective that is linked to a designer or group of designers with the aim being to present the major Italian designers, forgotten but important ones, and founders of Italian fashion of the 20th and 21st centuries. Armani, Versace, Prada, Ferré, Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara and all the big names made the cut.

“But you can’t forget the beginning of Italian fashion,” the filmmaker said. “It didn’t start with Armani, Missoni or even Walter Albini. It was in the early 1950s in Florence. Giovanni Battista Giorgini, an aristocrat and Italian entrepreneur, who is considered the founder of Italian fashion put together a group of Italian designers — Emilio Pucci, the lesser-known Germana Marucelli and others to show in Florence.”

Grazia D’Annunzio

Each episode in the A to Z series will range from three to 15 minutes long and will provide students with a glimpse of the beauty and talent in Italian design in different forms.

“Italy is famous for great craftsmanship, great attention to details and high quality. All of the designers I am going to present are famous for their exquisite taste, great fabrics, embroidery and craftsmanship,” D’Annunzio said.

With the YouTube series good to go, D’Annunzio is working on a book written in Italian about fashion and film and continues to teach in Milan. She is also crafting a Zoom conference with a University of Bologna colleague about Italian fashion in the U.S. that will debut next fall with international scholars.

“Italian fashion is growing immensely with young designers that are very Gen Z,” she said.

Partial as she is to Italian designers, the New York-based D’Annunzio said she wears Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren and other American designers, too. “Living here in New York, you have to have a ‘metropolitan look.’ When I came here in the ’90s, Calvin, Donna, Ralph and Isaac Mizrahi were so hot that having a piece of that made me — not look like — but feel part of the bigger community,” she said. “But I like Italian fashion, yes.”

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Hot Summer Bags

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

New YouTube Series to Explore Italian

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad