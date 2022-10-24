×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Newman’s Own Wants Brands to be Charitable Like Paul Newman

In honor of its 40th anniversary, Newman's Own is encouraging brands to help children in need.

Paul Newman
Paul Newman at Neile McQueen and Al Toffel’s wedding in Los Angeles. Women’s Wear Daily, January 22, 1980. Fairchild Archives

PICTURE THIS: Fourteen years after his death at the age of 83, Paul Newman is somehow still attracting a hearty dose of attention.

The release of a posthumous memoir, “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” has sparked discussion about his marriage and career. Newman-centric conversations started last summer with HBO’s six-hour documentary “The Last Movie Stars.” The series kicked off with an episode about the Oscar winner’s early struggles and how he and Joanne Woodward, who became his second wife, rose to fame.

Now another Newmaneque milestone is about to be reached. Newman’s Own is putting out an open call to give select brands the chance to use Paul Newman’s name and likeness provided they agree to give away all of the proceeds from limited-edition products to children in need.

By doing so, they will be following through with the ethos that Newman created 40 years ago. Newman’s Own first came to be in the most unexpected way. In 1980, the actor and his friend A.E. Hotchner gave friends homemade salad dressing for the holidays. The thankful recipients wanted more and so Newman’s Own salad dressing was started two years later and rang up more than $300,000 in first-year profits. That windfall prompted Newman to suggest giving it all away to those in need.

From its start, Newman’s Own has given away all of its net profits to nonprofits. The Newman’s Own Foundation was established in 2005. To date, $600 million has been donated to charitable causes, since 1982. For its 40th anniversary, Newman’s Own is launching its largest advertising campaign, refreshing its branding and unveiling “Newman’s Deal.” Starting Monday, interested brands can check out the limited-time licensing application on the Newman’s Deal site. Those that get the green light will be able to use his name and visage on products and marketing — free from royalty charges — provided they make good on the give-back part of the deal. There are some photos that capture Newman as a Hollywood actor, a high-flying race car driver and a style-setter that will be available for the chosen brands to use.

Newman’s Own’s new image features a “Radically Good” tag line and platform, new packaging and testimonials from children who are among the beneficiaries. Passersby in Times Square will catch sight of Newman’s Deal on a billboard.

