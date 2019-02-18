CREATURE OF COMFORT: Ban.do, the company that gained steam for its day planners and other giftable items bearing phrases such as “I Am Very Busy,” is continuing its growth spurt. Now, with loungewear.

The company on Monday launches the new category in its online shop, along with retailers such as Nordstrom and boutiques. The collection, branded the Ban.do Leisure Club, totals eight stockkeeping units. It’s four pajama styles in two different prints ranging from $48 to $68, the highest-priced item being a sleep dress. The prints include a pink-and-blue stripe pattern and a daisy print, with details such as Peter Pan collars and contrast piping.

The expansion into lounge continues to grow the business from when Ban.do first stepped into apparel in 2015, which initially transferred its prints and sayings to simple blanks. The offering matured for spring/summer 2017 when the company began dabbling in more basics.

“How does a brand known for giftable products make a mark in the apparel world without making it feel disjointed?” merchandising director Ruthann Clawson said of the consideration the company makes when thinking about the apparel.

The answer, as it related to loungewear, came when founder Jen Gotch wore pajama pants styled with other Ban.do apparel to the office one day. That “got the gears turning” in the team’s heads, Clawson said.

Customer surveys showing pajamas as the top requested product among consumers was the final push for the company to expand into lounge, she added.

That will tie back into complementary pieces with the line, such as T-shirts and sweatshirts, Clawson added, further solidifying the concept of “lounge in and lounge out” behind the collection. The first delivery, to be sold on ban.do’s web site, of the related merchandise includes a baseball-style shirt with “Leisure Queen” scrawled on it, a T-shirt with the phrase “Not Without My Coffee” and other graphic tops in sizes XS to 4X, which would test the 3X and 4X sizes. The company said 70 percent of customers asked for a 3X in a survey, with 3X and 4X offered to buyers for the first time during the recently ended Las Vegas trade shows.