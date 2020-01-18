TEAM DENIM: You can’t wear denim on a soccer pitch.

“But what do you wear on your way there?” asked Matteo Sinigaglia, speaking at the launch event of the Replay x Paris Saint Germain capsule collection at the Parc des Princes on Thursday.

The denim brand became the official partner of the Paris Saint Germain football club in October, dressing the players in Replay denim pieces for their off-pitch appearances. But it decided to take a step further by creating a collection of 11 pieces in collaboration with the soccer team’s creative studio.

“Both Replay and the PSG have the ability to talk to the crowd,” said Sinigaglia, chief executive officer of Fashion Box, Replay’s parent company. “The club is by chance situated in one of the most fashionable places in the world. It was natural to us to want to give this experience outside the pitch to the consumer.”

The collection is workwear-inspired and features two pairs of jeans — one in stretch denim, the other part of Replay’s Hyperflex Bio line, made with biological cotton and recycled polyester and available in three washes — three indigo shirts, three denim jackets and one boxy denim trench coat in a smoky blue hue. All the pieces feature the PSG logo in a new, pared-back design.

Set to drop in June and to be sold worldwide in PSG stores as well as Replay retail points, the collection will be shot on the PSG players as part of the capsule’s campaign.

One of these players is Neymar Jr., who turned up at the So/Bar, the lounge bar overlooking the Parc des Princes football pitch, already decked out in Replay x PSG pieces. The 27-year-old partied the night away with a gaggle of models, including Joan Smalls and Shanina Shaik.