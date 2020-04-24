The NFL held the first round of its first virtual NFL Draft on Thursday night, which turned out to be history-making moments for young prospects and a showcase of home outfits.

The NFL Draft has often been a sports fashion affair, alongside the NBA All-Star Weekend, NBA Draft and the Espy Awards. But how do young prospects have a fashionable introduction to the pro football world when they’re stuck at home?

Some received help from brands including 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Joe Burrow, who wore a Nike custom ‘740’ long sleeve T-shirt from his home in Athens, Ohio. Top prospect and Miami Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa opted for a custom suit by Richards Bespoke in Nashville that sported a lining featuring photos of his grandparents.

Others went casual, like Arizona Cardinals pick Isaiah Simmons, who wore a T-shirt bearing KAWS artwork (family members wore similar shirts). Former Alabama wide receiver and Las Vegas Raiders pick Henry Ruggs III opted not to dress up, appearing on TV in a bathrobe for a partnership with Old Spice.

The polar opposite was Jeff Okudah. The Detroit Lions pick wore a Thom Browne outfit for the NFL Draft, but it wasn’t the look they had planned initially. According to the brand, Okudah had been fitted for a suit after Paris Fashion Week, but they all decided to pass on the suit for a more casual look due to current circumstances. The suit was stuck at the atelier for alterations due to the lockdown, and so they resorted to a preppy casual outfit that was put together virtually.

“Team Thom Browne really came through for me despite the circumstances,” said Okudah, the 21-year-old cornerback. “I felt really good in my outfit. The suit I was going to wear will definitely have its moment at some point, so stay tuned.”

The 2020 NFL Draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but was changed to a virtual draft due to the coronavirus. Rounds two and three will air tonight, April 24, at 7 p.m. EST, and rounds four through seven begin at 12 p.m. EST on April 25.