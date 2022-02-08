NFL, FaZe Clan Enter Joint Marketing Initiative

The NFL and FaZe Clan are expanding their partnership.

The league and the lifestyle platform on Tuesday unveiled a joint marketing initiative under which they will host a series of activations and brand collaborations crossing sports and gaming.

The partners on Saturday will host a co-branded flag football game between FaZe Clan and creator collective AMP. Participants will include FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Nate Hill and FaZe Kaysan; Jenna Bandy, who holds the Guinness World Record Holder for the farthest American football thrown into a target by a woman; female football player and actress Toni Harris, and NFL legends Michael Vick and Brett Favre, who will play as the team’s quarterbacks. Each team will donate $25,000 to youth sports, with FaZe Clan committing its donation to Snoop Dogg’s Youth Football League.

The game will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be livestreamed on FaZe’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

In addition, the partners will create original content and consumer products, and will incorporate FaZe Clan members in co-branded events and connect influencers, creators, esports professionals and celebrity talent to the NFL.

“Gaming continues to be a core pillar within the broader NFL strategy, and we are excited to announce a joint marketing initiative with FaZe Clan that will kick off with a co-branded flag football game at this year’s Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s. In addition, our enhanced relationship will include first activations and initiatives throughout the 2022-23 season aimed at engaging our casual Gen Z fans,” Ian Trombetta, senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing at the NFL, said in a statement. “Teaming up with FaZe enables us to leverage our platforms to authentically engage with and celebrate the next generation of fans at the intersection of gaming, football and culture.”

The NFL and FaZe Clan first tied up in 2019 for events like the NFL Draft and the Draft-a-thon fundraiser. They teamed again in 2020 for the same events and launched a capsule collection supporting the events.

FaZe has connected with other sports as well such as soccer through Manchester United, which they produced a capsule collection with, as well as NASCAR, and it also has collaborated with digital sports and entertainment company DraftKings.

This new development comes months after FaZe revealed it is going public on the Nasdaq through a merger agreement with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The deal was expected to close in early 2022.

The NFL, on the other hand, is preparing for Super Bowl LVI where the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The league is also under fire this month after former coach Brian Flores filed a suit against the Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross. Flores accused the NFL and teams of racial discrimination in hiring and claims Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in order to secure the number one pick in the draft. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January.