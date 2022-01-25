NFL Handpicks Four Streetwear Brands for Super Bowl Capsules

The National Football League has tapped four Los Angeles-based streetwear brands to create capsule collections for Super Bowl LVI, taking place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The grassroots merchandise collaboration program, called Origins: An NFL Collection, is intended to celebrate the culture of Los Angeles and its connection to the NFL. The brands that were selected for the Super Bowl LVI collection are: Bella Doña, Bricks & Wood, Circulate and Rip N Repair.

“Origins: An NFL Collection represents a new avenue for representation in fashion for the NFL and demonstrates how the league can use its platform to highlight design talent in event host cities,” said Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products for the NFL. “Los Angeles is tremendously diverse and Bella Doña, Bricks & Wood, Circulate and Rip N Repair encapsulate the uniqueness of a community that is leading the way in streetwear. There is no better way to showcase these brands than by having them come together to share their origin stories through product for our fans.”

Each brand was hand-selected to collaborate with the NFL and will leverage their distinct styles and backgrounds for the capsules. Bella Doña, a Latine-owned brand, celebrates the spirit of sisterhood with roots in Chicano and LA culturel; Bricks & Wood is a South Central-based, Black-owned apparel company that focuses on storytelling; Circulate is a Black-owned skate brand that strives to sell experiences as well as clothes, and Rip N Repair is a collective of creatives that explore being Asian in America.

“To become more authentically connected to our host cities, it was important for the NFL to find ways to collaborate more with local brands that are the fabric of the communities we are entering,” said Eddie Capobianco, vice president of influencer marketing for the NFL. “With the launch of Origins: An NFL Collection, we now have an opportunity to do that by shining a spotlight on local talent and integrating them into how we commemorate NFL events, bringing their creative designs to our massive fanbase. Bella Doña, Bricks & Wood, Circulate and Rip N Repair are the cultures, communities and people that shape Los Angeles, and we look forward to seeing their visions come to life for this limited-edition collection.”

Origins: An NFL Collection will be introduced at a pop-up shop event in Los Angeles on Feb. 6 and will be available for purchase that day through Feb. 13 at the NFL Shop at Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The capsules will also be sold online at NFL Shop’s website starting Feb. 7.

In addition, video features for each capsule are being created by L.A.-based MadebyJames from the production company Basewood that will document the designers and their roots in L.A., their capsules and what the Origins: An NFL Collection collaboration means to their communities and cultures. Music will be produced by the students from the 1500 Sound Academy, a music school founded by Grammy Award winners James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson based in Inglewood, Calif.