NFL, Legends to Open Shop at Caesars Palace in Vegas

The National Football League has teamed up with Legends to open an NFL-themed shop in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 8,000-square-foot NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa shop represents a first for the league and will offer an assortment of exclusive fan gear for all 32 clubs, the League, NFL events and special collaborations with celebrities and local designers. The shop will also host fan experiences including special product launch events and NFL player and talent appearances.

“Home to the Raiders and the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas continues to be a premier location for the League to expand our presence and grow our fanbase,” said Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL. “NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa will add to the vibrancy of the city while providing fans with a modern retail experience in collaboration with Legends and Visa against the backdrop of the upcoming Pro Bowl, the 2022 NFL Draft, and the recently announced Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas.”

The shop is an extension of the existing partnership between the NFL and Legends that dates to 2016 when it built on-site retail locations at high-profile events such as Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco. Legends was awarded the NFL events contract in April of 2020 and has been the exclusive events retailer since then. Legends also operates the Major League Baseball store in New York City.

“Legends is proud to continue our partnership with the NFL to create a unique, immersive retail experience in Las Vegas that is sure to become a destination for football fans,” said Dan Smith, president of Legends Hospitality. “We have designed a store with the fan in mind, offering exclusive products and customization options as well as special in-store events that will provide something for fans of all ages.”

Visa, which is the Official Payment Services Technology Partner of the NFL, will handle payments at the store that will include an RFID-enabled check-out for the first time.

The shop will open on Jan. 15. Caesars Entertainment is the League’s “Official Casino Sponsor” and is an “Official Sports Betting Partner” of the NFL through its newly launched sports betting program, Caesars Sportsbook.