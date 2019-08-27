Oakley will be the sunglass partner of the National Football League for the next four years.

Beginning this season, all 32 teams will wear Oakley’s Prizm Lens Technology on their helmet shields. Oakley has produced football shields for helmets for more than 20 years, but this deal makes it the official on-field partner for the league.

Renie Anderson, the NFL’s chief revenue officer and executive vice president of partnerships, said the deal was two years in the making.

The Luxottica Group-owned brand is also offering its Holbrook and Flak 2.0 XL eyewear for all of the teams and the Low Key women’s style for seven teams, as well as select frames that can be personalized through the Oakley Custom Program.

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and a sponsored Oakley athlete, dons the Flak 2.0XL eyewear and team uniform in the campaign. Oakley named the reigning NFL MVP a team member in March following his stellar season. He is the face of the brand and fronted Oakley’s I See Prizm campaign.

Mahomes is joined by fellow Team Oakley members JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. Additional members who don’t compete on the gridiron include Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, skateboarder Ryan Sheckler, surfer Julian Wilson and MotoGP racer Valentino Rossi.

