French blockchain specialist Arianee and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode have teamed to offer selected accredited guests non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, as part of a pilot program taking place over the June men’s wear and July haute couture weeks.

“This partnership is an opportunity for Arianee to open new horizons by co-creating a new form of NFT for one of the foremost fashion events in the world,” said Pierre Nicolas Hurstel, chief executive officer and cofounder of the tech company, in a statement.

Once “claimed,” the term for declaring ownership on a unique token, in Arianee’s secure “Wallet” application, where any NFTs that use the tech company’s blockchain protocols are managed, an accreditation from the Fédération provides a virtual pass that allows access to Paris Fashion Week services and official events, as well as exclusive digital content, including augmented reality experiences and a sketch of a silhouette walking in front of a French flag by fashion illustrator Richard Haines, rendered as a photorealistic 3D canvas.