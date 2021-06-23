Paris Fashion Week accreditations feature NFT artwork.

Paris Fashion Week accreditations feature NFT artwork.

Courtesy of Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

French blockchain specialist Arianee and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode have teamed to offer selected accredited guests non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, as part of a pilot program taking place over the June men’s wear and July haute couture weeks.

“This partnership is an opportunity for Arianee to open new horizons by co-creating a new form of NFT for one of the foremost fashion events in the world,” said Pierre Nicolas Hurstel, chief executive officer and cofounder of the tech company, in a statement.

Once “claimed,” the term for declaring ownership on a unique token, in Arianee’s secure “Wallet” application, where any NFTs that use the tech company’s blockchain protocols are managed, an accreditation from the Fédération provides a virtual pass that allows access to Paris Fashion Week services and official events, as well as exclusive digital content, including augmented reality experiences and a sketch of a silhouette walking in front of a French flag by fashion illustrator Richard Haines, rendered as a photorealistic 3D canvas.

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode Paris Fashion Week