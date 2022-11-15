×
Nicholas Hoult Wears a Fall-ready Dior Coat for ‘The Menu’ Premiere in New York

The actor was joined on the red carpet by his costar Anya Taylor-Joy, who also wore Dior.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Nicholas Hoult attends "The Menu" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hoult attends "The Menu" New York premiere on Nov. 14. Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult arrived on the red carpet for the New York premiere of “The Menu” on Monday, wearing a fall-ready coat.

In honor of the premiere of his movie, the actor wore a beige cashmere double-breasted bar coat, a beige silk shirt, a white embroidered tank top, light green wool and cashmere striped twill flare pants — all by Dior. He topped off the look with a pair of sand-colored lace-up boots. Hoult also accessorized with a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Nicholas Hoult attends "The Menu" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hoult attends “The Menu” New York premiere on Nov. 14. Getty Images

Hoult’s look was from Dior’s spring 2023 menswear collection designed by artistic director Kim Jones. Jones’s collection for the house that season mixed elegant tailoring and was inspired by Dior’s “New Look,” which repudiated the styles of the 1920s and 1930s.

Hoult worked with the stylist duo of Wendi and Nicole Ferreira to create his look for “The Menu” premiere. Wendi and Nicole also recently styled the actor in Tom Ford for the London premiere of the film.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Nicholas Hoult attends "The Menu" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hoult attends “The Menu” New York premiere on Nov. 14. Getty Images

Hoult’s “The Menu” costar, Anya Taylor-Joy, accompanied the actor on the red carpet also wearing a Dior look. Taylor-Joy complemented the actor in a black lace embroidered dress with a crinoline skirt and black leather gloves.

In addition to starring in “The Menu” together, Hoult and Taylor-Joy are the stars of the ad campaign for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso. The campaign, based on the Butterfly Effect, debuted in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy attend "The Menu" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy attend “The Menu” New York premiere on Nov. 14. Getty Images

This year, Hoult was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hulu’s “The Great.”

“The Menu” is a comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod. Will Ferrell served as one of the producers for the film. In addition to Taylor-Joy and Hoult, “The Menu” also stars Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light and John Leguizamo. The movie releases in the U.S. on Nov. 18.

