Nick Graham Creates Space-themed AR Outerwear Line

Nick Graham’s love affair with space and the future continues with the launch of the designer’s first AR/NFT outerwear collection that features augmented reality and blockchain authentication.

“The AR/NFT collection combines the metaverse with the universe and is the first collection of its kind to blend the two,” said Graham, founder of Spaceone Industries, a New York-based space lifestyle brand that creates products for both the real-life space sector as well as the metaverse.

Graham worked with David Peyser Sportswear, Inc., the parent company of the outerwear brand Weatherproof Garment Company, to create the collection, which will ship for fall. It includes a Mars Expedition jacket, Vulcan vest, Plutonian puffer and Black Hole bomber that will retail for $295 to $595. Each piece, which is made from Repreve, a fiber created from recycled materials, includes a photoreal space-themed interior print, and a QR code stitched inside of every jacket allows the wearer to virtually walk in space while also linking it to a blockchain wallet as an NFT.

Each jacket has a space-themed lining.

“By extending the AR/NFT technology into apparel, we have the ability to create interactive dynamic communities,” Graham said, adding that codes within the AR platform can be redeemed for special awards and activations.

To tease the collection, a limited-edition bomber was released on April 20 that features Decentraland wearables and other products that are activated to mint from the International Space Station. That jacket is available for pre-order starting Sunday. Graham said it is being sold as part of a package with minted-in-space NFTs and wearables and the price for the package is .5 ETH, or about $1,500.

Graham, best known as the founder of Joe Boxer, has been dabbling in the space sector since 2014 when astronaut Buzz Aldrin and scientist Bill Nye appeared in a virtual Martian landscape in his fashion show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s. He was also a sponsor of the Apollo 11’s 50th Anniversary at Kennedy Space Center in 2019. And in 2021, Spaceone, in partnership with Banquet and Dapp Craft, set the record in Decentraland for the most expensive wearablez: a virtual gold bomber jacket created to celebrate the Apollo 11 Moon landing, which sold for 20,000 Mana or $17,000.