Nick Graham Virtual Jacket Sells for 20,000 MANA, or $17,000

The gold bomber was created to commemorate the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Nick Graham's jacket in the metaverse.
Nick Graham's jacket in the metaverse.

Nick Graham has embraced the metaverse — and the metaverse has embraced him back.

The designer’s virtual gold bomber jacket, which was created to celebrate the Apolo 11 moon landing, has been sold for 20,000 MANA, the cryptocurrency exclusive to Decentraland, a leading 3D virtual reality platform. The conversion to U.S. dollars is $17,000.

“This clearly shows that the metaverse community is reacting positively to items of relevance and authenticity,” said Graham. “People are looking to stand out in the virtual crowd, and this jacket proves that. The real-world universe and the virtual metaverse are a perfect combination.”

The jacket was made in partnership with Banquet, a digital metaverse wearable studio, and Dapp Craft, an agency that creates experiences for metaverses, who recreated the Apollo 11 landing in Decentraland, complete with a lunar lander and astronauts exiting the capsule where the wearables are displayed on the lunar landscape.

Spaceone Industries, Graham’s side business that creates sustainably produced and scientifically developed products for deep space, orbital, suborbital and atmospheric travel, is developing NFTs and virtual wearables. In January, the company is planning to open a spaceport in Decentraland that will allow avatars to digitally fly to the International Space Station, circle the world at 17,500 miles per hour and return back to the port.

Spaceone also plans to launch its first physical collection for the consumer market in 2022. Graham believes that the 7.8 billion people who live on Earth are already in space, opening up a galaxy of opportunities. “When you consider that only 600 people have actually been to space, that is a pretty small market. But by understanding that 7.8 billion people on Earth are already in space, it opens up the market a bit,” Graham said.

