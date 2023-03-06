×
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Match in Monogram at Valentino

The couple showed up in coordinating outfits, while Florence Pugh was picking out red carpet looks.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Matteo Paolillo
Balquees Fathi
Emma Roberts
Tamara Kalinic
View ALL 13 Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the case for couples outfits at Sunday night’s Valentino show.

The duo was styled by Law Roach in coordinating outfits for the evening. Priyanka wore a PP Pink – designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s signature shade – gown and cape with a tone-on-tone monogram, while Nick was in a suit of the same subtle lettering but in black. It was a captivating study in contrast.

Roach, who has worked with Chopra before and is close to Piccioli, said it was his first time dressing Jonas. “Don’t you think it’s cute? They’re both in the new monogram and I think it’s fab. I mean look at her,” he said, adding they were great to work with as a team. “They’re a cool couple.”

Cool, and a little bit cold, as Chopra shivered in the freezing air upon leaving. “Is it always this cold during Paris Fashion Week?’” she queried, while another guest informed her that it was even chillier during the January couture show.

Florence Pugh has become the poster girl for Valentino, wearing the brand for some memorable red carpet moments. Never one to shy away from sheer, she traded in see-through tops for see-through bottoms, sporting a tulle skirt with a white bikini brief. She was eyeing another barely-there piece.

“The naked underneath dress with the feather sleeves, unbelievable, and the red waistcoat and the pants, I’m gonna be wearing that. I hope to anyway. I loved it all, ” she said after the show, singing Piccioli’s praises. “I think Pierpaolo is an absolute genius.”

Emma Roberts was in search of a glass of Champagne, but found she would have to wait until the private dinner, while Brooklyn and Nicole Peltz Beckham held hands in the front row.

Nicole Ari Parker sat front row in a very daring bodysuit and cape outfit. “It just felt right and it’s signature Valentino red,” she said, twirling her floral cape.

Filming on the second season of the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That” is nearly completed, and the series is expected to premiere in June. Valentino – which created the voluminous finale gown that star Sarah Jessica Parker wears to Paris – will be featured in the second season, she said, and she was spotted wearing red couture and dramatic headpiece on the set. However she wouldn’t divulge just exactly how it fits into the plot. “I’m sworn to secrecy,” she said.

The series will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, she noted. “Everyone is so warm and exactly how you think they are – generous and funny and kind and brilliant. I’m happy to be a part of the whole thing.”

Plus she’s become close with costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who helped her prep for Fashion Week. “They’ve been really great to me so I borrowed a bag or two for Paris.”

